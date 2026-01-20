J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Vice President After Dismissing Divorce Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, are expecting their fourth child together! The pair shared the update via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, January 20, writing, "We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!"

The post revealed the baby is a boy. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," the message continued. "During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

The Couple Was Hit With Divorce Rumors in 2025

Source: mega The couple, who wed in 2014, share three kids.

The couple had been plagued with divorce rumors over the past several months, as Usha had stepped out without her ring more than once. However, her rep shut down the gossip, telling a news outlet, "Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

Erika Kirk's Intimate Moment With J.D. Vance Went Viral

Source: WREG News Channel 3/YouTube Erika Kirk was accused of being too touchy with the vice president in October 2025.

Rumors also ran wild since many thought Erika Kirk's viral hug with J.D. at an October Turning Point USA event was too intimate, as she cradled the back of his head as they embraced. Charlie Kirk's widow brushed off the speculation that they were more than friends, claiming "touch" is just her "love language."

Source: mega J.D. Vance admitted he 'hopes' Usha converts from Hinduism to Christianity one day.

Others assumed there was tension in their marriage since that same month, J.D. admitted he wants Usha to convert from Hinduism to Christianity. "As I’ve told her and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do," he stated. "Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

'We're as Strong as We've Ever Been'

Source: mega J.D. Vance said he and Usha 'get a kick out of' the breakup rumors.