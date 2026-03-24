J.D. Vance’s Disneyland Visit Turns Sour Amid Political Backlash
March 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
J.D. Vance, the vice president, faced a troubling incident during a family trip to Disneyland in California.
While enjoying a day out in July 2025, Vance encountered both supportive and hostile members of the public, leading to a disturbing confrontation involving his young son.
During an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Vance shared details of the incident, recounting how a woman yelled at his 5-year-old son.
She reportedly screamed, “‘You should disown your dad, you little [expletive].’”
This incident was not an isolated occurrence, as another onlooker demanded that the Secret Service prioritize protecting the Constitution over Vance.
Expressing disappointment, Vance lamented the emotional toll of such incidents on his children. He characterized the hecklers as “deranged,” emphasizing that while every political faction has its extremists, he believes that most of the political hostility in the U.S. stems from the far-left.
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Vance’s visit to Disneyland was overshadowed by protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Jane Fleming Kleeb, the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, confronted Vance during this visit. She tweeted about their encounter, stating, “When I had a brief moment, I made it clear –w e support immigrants, we support America.”
This Disneyland episode is not the first public backlash that the Vance family has faced. Earlier this year, during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Italy, J.D. and his wife, Usha Vance, were booed by the crowd. The Olympic Committee had to intervene and appeal to the audience to stop the negative behavior directed at the U.S. delegation.
Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the booing incident, pointing out how Donald has negatively impacted America’s reputation abroad. When asked about the booing, Donald responded dismissively, claiming it was surprising because “people like him” and suggesting that J.D doesn’t experience such hostility in the U.S.