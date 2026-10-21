or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Raises Eyebrows With Bizarre Defense of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Richard Grenell Amid Controversy: 'See What the Facts Actually Are'

Split image of Kimberly Guilfoyle, JD Vance and Richard Grennell
Source: MEGA

Vance urged not to rush to judgment against Kimberly Guilfoyle and Richard Grenell.

Oct. 21 2026, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance had a curious defense of disgraced ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle as he touted how much the Trump administration hated fraud and "pay to play" politics.

Speaking to reporters on October 20, Vance insisted that there is "no person who hates the idea of people enriching themselves fraudulently over access to the government than Donald J. Trump," but cautioned against rushing to judge Guilfoyle and others who have been caught trying to enrich themselves selling access to the government.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance Says Don't Rush to Judgment Over Guilfoyle and Grenell

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Vance said he wouldn't 'attack somebody based on an anonymously sourced story.'
Source: MEGA

Vance said he wouldn't 'attack somebody based on an anonymously sourced story.'

Guilfoyle was unceremoniously let go from her position as ambassador over a scandal in which she allegedly demanded $100,000 from a MAGA donor. Furthermore, Trump ally Richard Grenell, former leader of the Kennedy Center, is accused of failing to deposit millions in donations to the center.

Vance insisted that we shouldn't rush to judgment in their cases.

“What I’d say is that we want to fight fraud wherever we see it," he said. "What we’re not going to do is go and attack somebody based on an anonymously sourced story. And in some of those cases, you have to let the facts play out and see what the facts actually are."

Article continues below advertisement

Grenell and Guilfoyle Accused of Clear 'Pay-to-Play' Schemes

Photo of Kim Guilfoyle is accused of demanding $100,000 from a MAGA donor.
Source: MEGA

Kim Guilfoyle is accused of demanding $100,000 from a MAGA donor.

Guilfoyle was forced to resign last week after texts showing her demanding $100,000 from donor Eric Deters in exchange for access to President Trump. She denied the allegations, but Trump is furious with her, to the point where he pretended he barely remembered Guilfoyle dating and being engaged to his son Donald Trump Jr.

Richard is accused of promising donors access to Trump in exchange for their donation.

“Once the money comes to the company here, I will arrange the donation to Kennedy Centre [sic], and you’ll be joining the VIP events and get close with the administration, even with POTUS,” he allegedly told the donors.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Vance Focuses on Petty Fraud

Photo of Richard Grenell allegedly pocketed a donation he said would get the donors access to POTUS.
Source: MEGA

Richard Grenell allegedly pocketed a donation he said would get the donors access to POTUS.

The VP seemed more aggressive when discussing petty fraud of government programs compared to fraud with massive sums of money attached to it playing out in Washington.

This includes fraud of programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), where J.D. and Attorney General Todd Blanche say they've discovered $42 million worth of fraud.

On October 20, Donald and J.D. unveiled a $25 million whistleblower initiative that encourages Americans to report cases of suspected fraud to the federal government.

Trump Convicted of Fraud

Photo of Donald Trump has an extensive history of being charged with fraud.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has an extensive history of being charged with fraud.

The president himself has been found guilty of extensive fraud charges.

In 2023, he was found liable for civil fraud by lying about his net worth to secure bank loans. In 2024, he was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

J.D. still talked tough about fraud in his press conference, saying, “We reject anybody getting enriched off of their connections to the government. And if we see it happening, whether it’s our partisan friends or our partisan enemies, we are going to do something about it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.