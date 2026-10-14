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Donald Trump Says Son Don Jr. Only 'Dated' Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle 'a Long Time Ago' Despite Their Engagement: 'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'

Image of Donald Trump Jr. ,Donald Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump distanced himself from scandal-plagued Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was engaged to his son.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

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After forcing her to resign as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, President Donald Trump brutally distanced himself from Kimberly Guilfoyle, telling reporters "she wasn't a member of my family" and downplaying her multi-year relationship with his son Donald Trump Jr. by claiming she merely "dated my son a long time ago.”

Guilfoyle's abrupt exit from her diplomatic role followed a series of damaging reports regarding her conduct on the job.

A bombshell report revealed that before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing, Guilfoyle allegedly begged a major Trump donor to pay off her six-figure personal American Express credit card debt.

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'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'

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Image of In the wake of explosive scandals and her eventual resignation, Kimberly Guilfoyle became political poison for Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

In the wake of explosive scandals and her eventual resignation, Kimberly Guilfoyle became political poison for Donald Trump.

In exchange for clearing her debt, she reportedly offered the donor direct, official access to the Trump White House.

When asked by reporters how surprised he was by the allegations given that Guilfoyle "was almost a member of your family," Trump completely minimized her extensive history with his inner circle.

"No, she wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago. She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading,” the president replied when pressed on her status despite his son's past proposal to Guilfoyle.

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'This Is What Donald Trump and the Family Does'

Image of Donald Trump said Guilfoyle 'dated' his son despite them being engaged.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Kimberly Guilfoyle 'dated' his son despite them being engaged.

Despite Trump’s characterization of her as someone who just "dated" his son, Guilfoyle was a central fixture of the Trump political machine for years.

She and Trump Jr. were in a relationship for six years and engaged for nearly four years before quietly ending it in late 2024. Trump Jr. has since married Bettina Anderson.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN that "this is what Donald Trump and the family does. They tend just suddenly to distance themselves from people.”

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Said Serving for Trump Was the 'Honor of a Lifetime'

Image of Guilfoyle has been a MAGA fixture for a long time.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been a MAGA fixture for a long time.

Public reactions were a mix of mockery and historical reminders, with social media users sharing memes comparing it to Trump's historical habit of claiming he "hardly knew" former close associates once they were indicted or faced scandal.

People flooded comment sections with videos and photos of Guilfoyle giving high-energy speeches at Trump rallies, hosting campaign events, watching the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection unfold, and standing alongside the family at Election Night 2024.

Guilfoyle herself completely ignored the insult in her official public statement on X. Desperate to maintain her standing in the "America First" movement, she took a deeply deferential tone, saying that serving as Ambassador was the "honor of a lifetime” and thanking Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the opportunity.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Promised 'Unwavering' Support for Donald Trump

Image of Guilfoyle has professed her 'unwavering' loyalty to Trump despite her resignation.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle has professed her 'unwavering' loyalty to Donald Trump despite her resignation.

She insisted her loyalty to Trump was "unwavering" and promised she would "always be a loyal supporter.

While Guilfoyle’s future remains unknown, not everyone thinks she will face any real consequences.

“She knows a lot in all things surrounding Trump,” said MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“If the Trump administration wanted to do something here in terms of potentially bringing charges, they can do it, and so far there’s no indication they are going to do that,” added MS NOW’s White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López.

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