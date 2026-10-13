Kimberly Guilfoyle Says Her 'Commitment to President Trump' Will 'Never End' While Resigning as Ambassador to Greece Amid $100K Amex Scandal

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Kimberly Guilfoyle is stepping down as U.S. ambassador to Greece after the White House asked her to resign. The former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. announced her departure on Tuesday, October 13.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Announces Resignation

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle reaffirmed her loyalty to Donald Trump after the White House asked her to step down.

In a lengthy statement on X, Guilfoyle addressed her exit. "Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime," she wrote. "I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world." Her announcement came after White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed the administration had asked Guilfoyle to resign during her first press briefing.

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Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of… — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 13, 2026 Source: @KIMGUILFOYLE/X Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a statement to X on October 13.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Vows Loyalty to Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle said her 'gratitude and respect for President[Donald] Trump and Secretary [Marco] Rubio remain unwavering.'

Despite her departure, Guilfoyle made clear she intends to remain firmly behind the president and his political movement. "My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering," she shared. "I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again." "While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end,” Guilfoyle added.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Denies Allegations Against Her

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle also denied the Amex allegations against her.

Guilfoyle also addressed the controversy that has put her diplomatic role under intense scrutiny. A report alleged that Guilfoyle sent text messages to Republican donor Eric Deters for $100,000 to pay an American Express bill before her Senate confirmation. "I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity," she declared. The former ambassador added, "I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service."

'Opposite of Corruption'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle's legal team also pushed back against the allegations.