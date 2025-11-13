Stormy Daniels Claims Donald Trump 'Pursued' and 'Repeatedly Called Asking to See Me for a Year' After Their Alleged Affair

Article continues below advertisement

Stormy Daniels is revealing a few more details about the relationship she had with Donald Trump. Years after it was uncovered that the president paid her to stay silent prior to the 2016 presidential election about their alleged 2006 affair, the former adult film star hit back at a critic who tired to shame her.

Stormy Daniels Says Donald Trump Wanted to See Her Again

Source: mega Stormy Daniels claimed Donald Trump relentlessly tried for a year to meet up with her again after their alleged affair.

After Daniels, 46, gave a recent interview and mentioned Trump, 79, a hater tweeted at her on Wednesday, November 12, "Donald Trump f----- you and then never thought about doing it again." They went on to critique her appearance and p--- career, writing, "Lol, my God, I’m glad you finally got your comeuppance." The For the Love of DILFS star was quick to hit back, writing, "Oh! He definitely thought about it a lot. That’s why he pursued me and called repeatedly asking to see me for a year." "I stopped doing p--- years ago because I wanted to focus on mainstream writing and directing and have been successful doing it so what kind of 'comeuppance' is that?" she asked.

Inside Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump's Drama

Source: mega Donald Trump paid the former adult film star $130K prior to the 2016 election to stay silent about their alleged tryst.

As OK! reported, Daniels claimed she was paid $130K in hush money to not share details about their alleged sexual encounter, which was said to have taken place four months after the POTUS' wife, Melania, gave birth to son Barron. The story wasn't exposed until 2018. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen paid her through his personal home equity line, and the commander-in-chief reimbursed him through payments that were falsely documented as "legal services."

Source: @stormydaniels/x Stormy Daniels hit back at a critic and insisted she's thriving in her new career path.

The case went to court since the situation was deemed to have tried to influence the election. After being indicted, Donald was found guilty on 34 counts regarding falsifying business records. The actress still owes Donald a six-sum figure after she lost a separate defamation case against him.

'I Don’t Think My Life Will Ever Be Normal'

Source: @thestormydaniels/instagram The '40-Year-Old Virgin' actress received deaths threats after testifying against Donald Trump.