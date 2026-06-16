J.D. Vance Labels Himself an 'Epstein Conspiracy Theorist' as He Blasts Predator's 'Wealthy and Powerful' Inner Circle: 'That Really Bothered Me'
June 16 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance confessed he's intellectually well immersed in the world of s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The vice president, 41, appeared on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of The View where he revealed he's an Epstein "conspiracy theorist."
“I am frankly kind of a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff, and that story says that,” Vance said on the ABC chat show. “That’s one of the things that’s true, is that some people called me a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff.”
The politician was referring to a New York Times article published on June 10 that examined the hush-hush meetings within the administration to map out how to handle the narrative surrounding Donald Trump’s ties to the dead financier.
J.D. Vance Was Reportedly 'Panicked' by the Epstein Files Release
Vance then spoke about White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who once claimed he was indeed a fan of conspiracies.
“I love Susie, but absolutely, she thinks I’m a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff, because I think that it’s crazy that you have this guy who is clearly a s-- predator who is hanging out with a lot of very wealthy and powerful people,” he continued. “Like that really bothered me.”
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The New York Times alleged Vance was “panicked” by the DOJ's release of the Epstein files earlier this year and he was worried over how it would affect Trump, 80.
“I wanted to have full transparency,” the Hillbilly Elegy author went on. “What I disagree with is the idea that the White House wasn’t committed to full transparency. We need to remember, like, I was inside the room when some of these decisions were made.”
The View co-host Sunny Hostin then praised Vance for pushing for the files' public release. However, co-emcee Ana Navarro disagreed and questioned Vance about Trump’s friendship with the convicted s-- trafficker.
Navarro, 54, claimed the POTUS only dropped the files “under duress” after some Republican lawmakers also said they wanted the documents to be unsealed.
Donald Trump Signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act Last Year
Vance then defended the businessman, saying his signing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025 triggered the publication of the files.
“I do have to defend my boss, I know you guys don’t always appreciate this, but you know one of the things you see in the Epstein emails is that Jeffrey Epstein hated Donald Trump, and that Donald Trump literally reported Jeffrey Epstein to the police. That’s one of the things that came out,” Vance explained, adding the Mar-a-Lago resident was “frustrated” Democrats were making the files all about him.