Bill Clinton Slams Republicans for Making Him a 'Prop' in Jeffrey Epstein Files Controversy: 'The Public Deserves the Truth'

image of Jeffrey epstein and bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton was spotted in the most recent drop of the Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 7 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Bill Clinton blasted Republicans for making him the scapegoat in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein files controversy.

The former president, 79, called for the full publication of the files in s series of tweets on February 6 ahead of his testimony with wife, Hillary Clinton, in front of the House Oversight Committee as part of the inquiry into the dead pedophile.

Bill Clinton Called Out Republicans Over Releasing the Epstein Files in Full

Source: @BillClinton/X

Bill Clinton shared a series of tweets where he called out Republicans.

“I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee,” Bill penned on X.

“Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics,” the politician went on.

image of the Clintons and the bidens
Source: MEGA

The former president claimed he's being used as a 'prop' by the Republican Party.

"I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about," the Arkansas native concluded.

Bill was one of the many A-listers spotted in the Epstein files, with other public figures such as the former Prince Andrew, Donald, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and more also appearing in the documents.

Bill Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hearings Will Take Place at the End of the Month

image of bill, Hillary Clinton and George w bush
Source: MEGA

The pair will attend their court hearings at the end of the month.

The DOJ shared over 3 million more files from the s-- offender's estate earlier this month. The pair have agreed to participate in a series of depositions for the House Oversight Committee as they probe more into the Epstein investigation.

Bill's hearing is scheduled for February 27, while Hillary's deposition will begin the day prior. The closed-door court hearings will be taped, and the material will be made available to the public shortly after for transparency.

Donald Trump Says It's a 'Shame' the Clintons Have to Testify

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump expressed his sympathy for Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Bill and the former Secretary of State, 78, have not been accused of any wrongdoing. The couple has denied knowing about Epstein's crimes and network of pedophilic offenses.

Donald, 79, told NBC recently that it's a real "shame" that the political power couple is being called to testify.

"It bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton. See, I like Bill Clinton. I still like Bill Clinton," the current president said.

