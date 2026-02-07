Bill Clinton Slams Republicans for Making Him a 'Prop' in Jeffrey Epstein Files Controversy: 'The Public Deserves the Truth'

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton blasted Republicans for making him the scapegoat in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein files controversy. The former president, 79, called for the full publication of the files in s series of tweets on February 6 ahead of his testimony with wife, Hillary Clinton, in front of the House Oversight Committee as part of the inquiry into the dead pedophile.

Bill Clinton Called Out Republicans Over Releasing the Epstein Files in Full

I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 6, 2026 Source: @BillClinton/X Bill Clinton shared a series of tweets where he called out Republicans.

“I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee,” Bill penned on X. “Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics,” the politician went on.

Source: MEGA The former president claimed he's being used as a 'prop' by the Republican Party.

"I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about," the Arkansas native concluded. Bill was one of the many A-listers spotted in the Epstein files, with other public figures such as the former Prince Andrew, Donald, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and more also appearing in the documents.

Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hearings Will Take Place at the End of the Month

Source: MEGA The pair will attend their court hearings at the end of the month.

The DOJ shared over 3 million more files from the s-- offender's estate earlier this month. The pair have agreed to participate in a series of depositions for the House Oversight Committee as they probe more into the Epstein investigation. Bill's hearing is scheduled for February 27, while Hillary's deposition will begin the day prior. The closed-door court hearings will be taped, and the material will be made available to the public shortly after for transparency.

Donald Trump Says It's a 'Shame' the Clintons Have to Testify

Source: MEGA Donald Trump expressed his sympathy for Bill and Hillary Clinton.