Bill Gates' 'Secret' Past With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed After Closed-Door Hearing: 'Grave Error in Judgement'

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Bill Gates is facing renewed scrutiny over his "secret" past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein following a closed-door House Oversight Committee hearing that revisited long-standing questions about the pair’s interactions and newly unsealed communications. According to reporting discussed in a recent Law&Crime segment hosted by Jesse Weber, Gates was questioned privately on Capitol Hill as part of an ongoing congressional investigation into Epstein’s network and influence. While Gates has repeatedly denied any awareness of criminal conduct, the hearing and accompanying documents have reignited public debate over how closely he interacted with the disgraced financier.

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'I Never Witnessed Criminal Conduct'

Source: MEGA Bill Gates insisted he never visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island, New Mexico ranch or Florida home.

During the closed-door testimony, Gates maintained that he never saw any illegal activity and strongly distanced himself from Epstein’s criminal actions. “I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct,” Gates said, according to several reports. “I never went to his island, his ranch or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone.”

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Source: Law&Crime Network Law&Crime segment hosted by Jesse Weber discussed Bill Gates' 'secret' Jeffrey Epstein connections.

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates claimed Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him with details from his personal life.

Gates also emphasized that while Epstein may have attempted to build a personal relationship, he did not reciprocate. He further alleged that Epstein became aware of sensitive details from his personal life, including infidelity issues in his marriage, which he said were later used in attempts at pressure. The hearing also shed light on the timeline of Gates’ interactions with Epstein. Gates said their contact began with a limited number of meetings in 2011 and 2012, which focused on philanthropic goals and potential giving structures.

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates admitted he had a 'grave error in judgement.'

“My interactions with Epstein began with a limited number of preliminary meetings. Three in 2011 and two in 2012,” Gates said, noting discussions later expanded in 2013 and 2014 to include donor-advised funds and potential charitable contributions. However, Gates acknowledged missteps in judgment regarding the relationship itself.

'I Should Never Have Met With Epstein in the First Place'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's broader network of high-profile figures remains under investigation by lawmakers.