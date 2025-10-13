J.D. Vance Interrupted by George Stephanopoulos as ABC Cuts to Commercial Break During Tense Interview With Vice President: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Things got heated between Vice President J.D. Vance and ABC's George Stephanopoulos, as the pair clashed on live television during the Republican politician's appearance on the journalist's news show This Week on Sunday, October 12. Vance's interview ended with Stephanopoulos abruptly cutting to commercial break after the ABC news anchor pressed the vice president about recent controversy surrounding Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan — who is allegedly part of an FBI sting operation in which he accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover agents posing as businessmen seeking government contracts. Homan previously denied the accusations, which were first reported by The New York Times, telling NewsNation: "I did nothing criminal. I did nothing illegal."

J.D. Vance accused George Stephanopoulos of asking a politically motivated question.

Vance immediately grew frustrated after being asked by Stephanopoulos about Homan reportedly being caught on video accepting the cash, as the vice president accused the famed ABC reporter of asking a politically motivated question. "And here's, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and why you’re losing credibility," Vance claimed. "Because you’re talking for now five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about."

George Stephanopoulos pressed J.D. Vance about the Tom Homan scandal.

Vance used the opportunity to throw shade at Democrats, alleging, "Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government." The VP had been referring to week three of the ongoing government shutdown and Senate Majority Leader Schumer — who insisted on Thursday, October 9, that each passing day strengthens Democrats’ case to "fix health care and end the shutdown," while calling on Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson, and other Republican leaders to return to negotiations.

J.D. Vance told George Stephanopoulos to focus on 'real issues.'

Bothered by Stephanopoulos' question, Vance ordered him to focus on "the real issues" rather than a "bogus story" about Homan. "I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole, where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing," Vance snubbed.

Vice President JD Vance stands by White House "border czar" Tom Homan's denial over allegations Homan accepted $50,000 in an FBI sting: "The FBI has not prosecuted him. I've never seen any evidence that he's engaged in criminal wrongdoing." https://t.co/sJ4tt6IqDn pic.twitter.com/pd6t2ue3Qz — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 12, 2025

Attempting to steer the interview back on track, Stephanopoulos defended his line of questioning, replying, "It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole." "I didn't insinuate anything," Stephanopoulos argued. "I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000, as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question." When Vance tried to respond, however, Stephanopoulos interrupted with, "Thank you for your time this morning," before ending the interview and quickly cutting to a commercial break.

J.D. Vance slammed George Stephanopoulos on social media after his interview.