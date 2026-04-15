J.D. Vance Gets Heckled at Georgia Event Over Gaza: Watch

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During a sparsely attended Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia in Athens on Tuesday, April 14, Vice President J.D. Vance was interrupted and heckled multiple times over U.S. foreign policy and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Hecklers shouted accusations such as "You're killing children! You’re bombing children!" and claimed the United States is "committing genocide in Gaza.” One protester shouted, "Jesus Christ does not support genocide!"

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VP Vance getting heckled at TPUSA event



“You’re killing children!” pic.twitter.com/1rPZzghChb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X J.D. Vance was heckled at an event.

As of early February 2026, over 21,000 children have reportedly been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. UNICEF reports that more than 50,000 to 64,000 children have been killed or injured, with thousands more missing under rubble. Additionally, thousands of children are estimated to be unaccompanied or separated from their caregivers. Vance said he's "proud" the administration is taking the situation in Gaza "seriously" and says they're "trying to solve these problems, not just complain about them like the guy who just ran away angry,” in reference to the hecklers. Humanitarian groups report that the ceasefire strategy has failed, with ongoing starvation, aid restrictions, and hundreds of deaths at GHF sites.

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Source: mega J.D. Vance said he's 'proud' of his administration amid the Iran war.

Responding to the "Jesus" comment, Vance, a Catholic convert, questioned the logic of moral pacifism while ignoring his recent failed attempt at trying to frame President Donald Trump’s widely scorned AI generated Jesus photo as a “joke.” Even among supporters, some expressed discomfort with the administration's recent controversies, including Trump's "Jesus" social media meme and public feuds with Pope Leo XIV. He cited the Allied forces in World War II as an example of a just war, asking if God was on their side while they liberated concentration camps, to which he answered, "I certainly think the answer is yes.”

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Source: mega J.D. Vance defended the administration's stance.

Vance defended the administration's stance and directly countered the protesters, claiming credit for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid, while blaming the previous Biden administration for the ongoing conflict. The heckling occurred as Vance was discussing his own disagreement with Pope Leo, who had recently condemned certain U.S. military threats and its actions in Iran, where a U.S. military strike, specifically targeting a school near Minab on February 28, resulted in the deaths of over 100 children and teachers. "Over 100 children were killed in an air strike by Trump admin, but they never acknowledge it. Remember how much they hounded Biden over Afghanistan?" noted one critic of the veep's evasiveness.

Source: mega The sparse turnout was widely mocked.