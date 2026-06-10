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'Emaciated' J.D. Vance Sparks GLP-1 Rumors as Photo Exposes Vice President's Noticeable Weight Loss: 'This Isn't Healthy'

Composite photo of J.D. Vane and GLP-1s.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance revealed his roughly 30-pound weight loss in August 2025.

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June 10 2026, Published 6:06 a.m. ET

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J.D. Vance has sparked a frenzy of social media speculation after appearing noticeably thin in a recent photo.

The image quickly went viral on X as the vice president of the United States posed alongside his pregnant wife, Usha Vance.

In the picture, J.D. sported a light blue polo shirt, gray pants and a beige belt. He accessorized with a "Camp VPR" baseball cap and lifted his arm up to waive at the camera, exposing the apparent slimness of his figure.

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Source: @patriottakes/X
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J.D. and Usha were standing in the front walkway of the couple's Washington, D.C., residence, which had been transformed into "Camp VPR" — the vice president and second lady's second annual summer kick-off event encouraging kids to read.

Majority of social media users were far from focused on the couple's education initiative, however, as many couldn't help but question whether J.D. had started taking some sort of weight-loss drug to shed some pounds.

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Image of J.D. Vance looked noticeably thinner in a recent photo.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance looked noticeably thinner in a recent photo.

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"Vance looks emaciated. Thought Usha didn’t do hats. Not a relatable couple," one critic snubbed of J.D. and his wife — who donned a black-and-white checkered dress and a large sun hat.

"Trump made him lose weight," another person trolled in reference to the president's past public comments about his right-hand man's stature.

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Image of J.D. Vance insisted he lost weight without using GLP-1s.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance insisted he lost weight without using GLP-1s.

The POTUS went viral in April after praising J.D.'s appearance at a White House Easter lunch, declaring the vice president looked like a "perfect-looking specimen" after becoming thinner.

In August 2025, J.D. himself boasted about losing roughly 30 pounds through diet and exercise rather than medication.

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Image of J.D. Vance previously revealed his roughly 30-pound weight loss.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance previously revealed his roughly 30-pound weight loss.

Still, critics argued otherwise.

"You can tell he has been taking the 'fat shot drug' lol," one individual quipped, referring to President Trump's previous nickname for GLP-1s.

"Is he on Ozempic? His chipmunk cheeks are sagging," someone else mocked.

Image of 'How much Ozempic is at play here?' one critic questioned.
Source: MEGA

'How much Ozempic is at play here?' one critic questioned.

"How much Ozempic is at play here? I mean, cool on him for choosing affirming care," an additional X user questioned, while another insisted, "Bro has been hitting the Ozempic HARD."

"JD didn’t want to be more pregnant than his wife so he took ozempic," a hater trolled, as someone else speculated, "He looks like he's losing muscle mass. Maybe it's just the unflattering pork chop sideburns, but this isn't a healthy look."

"That picture has Ozempic written all over it," another chimed in.

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