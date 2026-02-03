Donald Trump's Lighthearted Anecdote on Weight Loss Sparks Laughter in Cabinet Meeting

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent Cabinet meeting at the Oval Office, President Donald Trump shared a humorous story about a friend’s struggle with weight loss, which has since captured significant attention on social media platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump shared a humorous weight loss story during a Cabinet meeting.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump began his narrative by introducing his friend, describing him as “a seriously overweight person” who has turned to the GLP-1 drug Ozempic for assistance in losing weight. He recounted a conversation held in London where his friend exclaimed, “It costs $87 here. It costs $1,300 in New York. What’s going on?” This statement not only highlighted the stark price differences in medication but also served as a platform for the president to convey his friend’s frustrations.

Article continues below advertisement

Senator J.D. Vance, present at the meeting, humorously interrupted Trump, saying, “He’s not talking about me.”

Article continues below advertisement

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "A friend of mine took Ozempic, I think. I told him it wasn't working. For him, it didn't work. He begs me not to mention it."



JD VANCE: "He's not talking about me ladies and gentlemen." 🤣



TRUMP: "No, it's not our great Vice President." pic.twitter.com/5zS61WOrhJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 29, 2026 Source: @bennyjohnson/X

Article continues below advertisement

Trump continued with the story, stating, “He happened to be in London, and he got the shot — you know, Ozempic, I think, or one of them — and I told him it wasn’t working. It was for him. It didn’t work. And he brought up a good point, but it didn’t work.” As the meeting progressed, Trump turned to Vance and invited him to speak, referring to him as “the Vice President of the United States.” In response, Vance jokingly remarked, “It’s okay, sir. I’m here for the free coffee.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance interrupted the moment with a playful remark.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Trump addressed rumors surrounding his behavior during Cabinet meetings, specifically claims of him napping. He asserted, “Some people said he closed his eyes. Look, it got pretty boring. I didn’t sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the h--- outta here.” He further explained that journalists often capture him in unflattering moments, stating, “Some of them got me in a blink. You know when you go like (he demonstrated by shutting his eyes), and they took me at the closed segment of my cycle. They said, ‘he’s sleeping.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been caught napping during meetings.

Article continues below advertisement

Moreover, Vance recently announced that he and his wife, Usha, are expecting their fourth child. He humorously referenced their decision to expand their family, explaining, “When Usha and I were having the debate about whether we were gonna have a fourth kid, I said, ‘Honey, we’ve got an expanded child tax credit, and we’ve got the Trump accounts. We gotta take advantage of this stuff.'"