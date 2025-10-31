'Loser' J.D. Vance Labeled a 'Failed Drag Queen' by Podcast Host Who Believes He's Secretly Gay But 'Repressed'
Oct. 31 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Tommy Vietor didn't bite their tongue when discussing their opinions on Vice President J.D. Vance.
The former Bravo star talked to the "Pod Save America" host on a recent episode of her podcast, "I've Had It," where Vietor complained about Democrats being "beaten by the biggest f------ losers on the planet."
"I'm so tired of these losers beating us, and there being this perception that MAGA is cool and that that is the ascended part of the culture, and it is just wrong," he continued. "It's driving me crazy, and we can't let it happen anymore."
"I couldn't agree more," Welch admitted. "I mean, I always say to pubs, I'm like, we cannot lose our democracy to these f------ dorks."
J.D. Vance Wasn't 'Fabulous' Enough to Be a Drag Queen, Claims Podcaster
She then brought up the old photos of the vice president dressed in drag while he was a student at Yale University.
"And then you get to J.D. Vance, who is a failed drag queen. He is a failed drag queen. He wanted to be a drag queen. He couldn't do it. He wasn't fabulous enough," she quipped. "He goes off to Peter Thiel's gay boot camp in Silicon Valley and he comes out like a sociopathic queer-eyed freakshow. You know, he'd be so much cooler if he'd just come out."
Is J.D. Vance Repressed?
- J.D. Vance Slams 'Disgraceful' Jen Psaki for Insisting His Wife Usha Needs to Be 'Saved' From Him: 'The Second Lady Can Speak for Herself'
- J.D. Vance Says He'd 'Bet $100' Hunter Biden Will Vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Election
- J.D. Vance Surprisingly Reveals Who His 'Best Friend' in the White House Is
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Welch went on to express her "theory" that many men a part of the "MAGA movement" are secretly not straight.
"I think that a lot of them are mad that they can't come out and feel pride. And so they browbeat everybody all day long, and then they get on Grindr at night, and then they go do gay stuff and they wake up," she spilled. "But I think they think like the Mike Johnson of it all, he's such a nut evangelical. I think he thinks, ‘Okay, I can't stop doing gay stuff, but if I make America Christian nationalists, then I'm going to curry favor with God.’ I grew up in a red state around all these evangelicals, and they think s--- like this."
"You're so right about the repressed. There's so many people who are repressing something and then acting out in a way that is evil and cruel towards the part of themselves that they hate," Vietor replied. "You just see that over and over and over again."
Vance has been married to wife Usha since 2014, and the couple have since welcomed two children together.
J.D. Vance Gushes Over Wife Usha
Earlier this month, the VP hit back when former White House staffer Jen Psaki claimed on the "I've Had It" podcast that his wife needed to "be saved" from him.
He responded by calling her comments "disgraceful" and insisted they are very happy together.
"But of course, the second lady can speak for herself, and I’m very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me," the dad-of-two said.
"We are very lucky to have this journey, or I should say, I’m very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife," J.D. continued. "We’re going to keep on serving the country together, and I’m honored to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always."