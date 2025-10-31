'Loser' J.D. Vance Labeled a 'Failed Drag Queen' by Podcast Host Who Believes He's Secretly Gay But 'Repressed'

Article continues below advertisement

Podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Tommy Vietor didn't bite their tongue when discussing their opinions on Vice President J.D. Vance. The former Bravo star talked to the "Pod Save America" host on a recent episode of her podcast, "I've Had It," where Vietor complained about Democrats being "beaten by the biggest f------ losers on the planet."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ivehadiitpodcast/youtube Jennifer Welch and Tommy Vietor complained about Democrats being beaten by the 'losers' of the MAGA movement.

"I'm so tired of these losers beating us, and there being this perception that MAGA is cool and that that is the ascended part of the culture, and it is just wrong," he continued. "It's driving me crazy, and we can't let it happen anymore." "I couldn't agree more," Welch admitted. "I mean, I always say to pubs, I'm like, we cannot lose our democracy to these f------ dorks."

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Wasn't 'Fabulous' Enough to Be a Drag Queen, Claims Podcaster

Source: mega Jennifer Welch called Vance a 'failed drag queen.'

She then brought up the old photos of the vice president dressed in drag while he was a student at Yale University. "And then you get to J.D. Vance, who is a failed drag queen. He is a failed drag queen. He wanted to be a drag queen. He couldn't do it. He wasn't fabulous enough," she quipped. "He goes off to Peter Thiel's gay boot camp in Silicon Valley and he comes out like a sociopathic queer-eyed freakshow. You know, he'd be so much cooler if he'd just come out."

Article continues below advertisement

Is J.D. Vance Repressed?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

new: i have obtained a photo of jd vance in drag while at yale law school pic.twitter.com/jYf14Lwa4D — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

Welch went on to express her "theory" that many men a part of the "MAGA movement" are secretly not straight. "I think that a lot of them are mad that they can't come out and feel pride. And so they browbeat everybody all day long, and then they get on Grindr at night, and then they go do gay stuff and they wake up," she spilled. "But I think they think like the Mike Johnson of it all, he's such a nut evangelical. I think he thinks, ‘Okay, I can't stop doing gay stuff, but if I make America Christian nationalists, then I'm going to curry favor with God.’ I grew up in a red state around all these evangelicals, and they think s--- like this."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The vice president married wife Usha Vance in 2014.

"You're so right about the repressed. There's so many people who are repressing something and then acting out in a way that is evil and cruel towards the part of themselves that they hate," Vietor replied. "You just see that over and over and over again." Vance has been married to wife Usha since 2014, and the couple have since welcomed two children together.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Gushes Over Wife Usha

Source: mega The VP slammed Jen Psaki for claiming his wife needed to be 'saved' from him.