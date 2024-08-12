J.D. Vance Ridiculed After Photo of Him in Drag at Yale Resurfaces: 'Is That the Same Eyeliner?'

J.D. Vance's past just keeps coming back to haunt him — this time around, a photo of him dressed in drag has gone viral on social media.

In the unconfirmed image, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, is apparently from when he was studying at Yale Law School, The Daily Beast reported. The photo, which was taken in 2012 by one of Vance's classmates, apparently sent it to podcast host Matt Bernstein, who later shared it.