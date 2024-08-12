J.D. Vance Ridiculed After Photo of Him in Drag at Yale Resurfaces: 'Is That the Same Eyeliner?'
J.D. Vance's past just keeps coming back to haunt him — this time around, a photo of him dressed in drag has gone viral on social media.
In the unconfirmed image, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, is apparently from when he was studying at Yale Law School, The Daily Beast reported. The photo, which was taken in 2012 by one of Vance's classmates, apparently sent it to podcast host Matt Bernstein, who later shared it.
"A spokesperson for Vance did not deny the authenticity of the image when approached by The Daily Beast and did not offer any further comments," the outlet stated.
"New: I have obtained a photo of JD Vance in drag while in Yale Law School," Bernstein wrote on Sunday, August 11.
In the picture, the Ohio senator, 40, seems to be wearing a blonde wig and women's clothing.
Of course, people couldn't contain themselves when they saw the picture online, with some even comparing Vance to Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.
One person wrote, "What better way to get on Trump’s good side than by trying to look like his Ivanka…" while another said, "He dressed up as Ivanka? Weird."
A third person joked about the rumor that Vance was intimate with a couch, writing, "Yo,@JDVance, you look slay mama. What's your drag name? Sofa Loren?" (The hearsay has since been debunked.)
Another person mocked Vance wearing makeup. "Is that the same eyeliner?" they asked.
One day later, another photo appeared on Matt's X account. "a second photo has hit my inbox," the caption read alongside a photo of Vance wearing a blonde wig and a necklace.
As OK! previously reported, J.D. has gotten in trouble for his past "childless cat remarks," in addition to criticizing the ex-president prior to becoming his VP pick.
According to Anthony Scaramucci, who used to work for Donald, he needs to ditch J.D. before it gets even worse.
"Trump has to replace Vance to get back in the race," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, August 2.