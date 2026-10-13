Politics Donald Trump Mocks 'Fat' Female Protester After She's Punched by MAGA Supporter and Dragged Out by Police: 'Gotta Go on a Diet' Source: MEGA Donald Trump mocked a female protester who was attacked by his rally attendee. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 13 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump mocked a female protester after she was violently assaulted by a rallygoer and escorted out by law enforcement. During Trump's speech at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH, on Monday, October 12, a disruption broke out when a woman wearing a "Release the Epstein Files" shirt began protesting. Broadcast and crowd footage captured a male Trump supporter physically confronting the woman. The man violently shoved her, struck her in the face, pulled her hair and pushed her back into the bleachers before police intervened.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Paid Protester'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump mocked a protester who was attacked at his rally.

As law enforcement officers escorted the bloodied woman out of the arena, video footage showed the man who struck her remaining in the venue, where he was seen exchanging high-fives with other attendees. Trump addressed the crowd during the altercation, seemingly unaware at first that the protester was a woman. He accused her of being a "paid protester" working for "lefties" before pivoting to mock her physical appearance. “He's a paid protester... They get paid by the lefties in order to destroy our country. They're scum. But he's going back home to Mom... Look at him. Terrible," he declared. "Don't we love law enforcement? Oh, he's gotta go on a diet! He's a fat guy. Wow. Wow. Gotta go on a diet, fast. We all do."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Social media blasted the incident and the president's insults over her weight.

Critics and political commentators widely criticized the physical assault of a woman at a political event, as well as the president's decision to insult her weight while she was being removed. Additionally, many users raised sharp questions regarding the local police response, pointing out that the male attacker was permitted to stay inside the arena after committing a visible assault.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump was previously heckled at another rally by a woman who has become a liberal hero.

Critics are pairing the audio clips with footage of the actual assault to highlight the contrast between the violence occurring and Trump's commentary. While the woman has thus far gone unidentified, some are calling her “Susan” after a Friday, October 9, incident in which a woman identified online as Susan Secaur disrupted a Trump rally in Syracuse, NY.

Another Woman Flipped Off Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Trump was flipped off by a protester in a Primus T-shirt.