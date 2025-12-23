Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Accused of Raping Same Female, Newly Exposed FBI Files Reveal
Dec. 23 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were accused of rape by an unidentified female, newly released documents in the Epstein files show.
In 2020, someone rang the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit, claiming they had information that could help in the case against the late financier and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
'He Raped Me'
In the report, a female said, "he [Trump] raped me."
Another individual, whose name was also redacted, stated, "Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein." It's unclear how old the female was at the time.
Elsewhere in the report, it was written that someone "reported she had met a lady who invited her daughters [redacted name] to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends in 1997."
Another individual claimed they once drove the president around in a limo in Texas, alleging they overheard Trump mention "Jeffrey" on the phone multiple times. They also spilled that Trump referred to someone "abusing some girl."
The DOJ Warned Some Documents May Contain Untrue Statements
As OK! reported, when the DOJ began releasing the files on Friday, December 19, they clarified that not everything was factual.
"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the post read.
"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already," the message continued. "Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims."
The President Likes 'Young, Nubile Girls,' Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Wrote in Letter
While there's no evidence suggesting the POTUS took part in Epstein's crimes, the exposed documents also brought to a light an alleged letter the financier wrote that mentioned Trump.
The message was allegedly written to convicted pedophile Larry Nassar in August 2019, the same month Epstein committed suicide while behind bars.
"We shared one thing ... our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential," Epstein wrote to Nassar, who started serving a life sentence in jail in 2017 for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.
"Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls," Epstein continued. "When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair."