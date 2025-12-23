Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Accused of Raping Same Female, Newly Exposed FBI Files Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were accused of rape by an unidentified female, newly released documents in the Epstein files show. In 2020, someone rang the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit, claiming they had information that could help in the case against the late financier and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

'He Raped Me'

Source: mega In 2020, an unidentified female reported she was previously raped by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

In the report, a female said, "he [Trump] raped me." Another individual, whose name was also redacted, stated, "Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein." It's unclear how old the female was at the time. Elsewhere in the report, it was written that someone "reported she had met a lady who invited her daughters [redacted name] to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends in 1997." Another individual claimed they once drove the president around in a limo in Texas, alleging they overheard Trump mention "Jeffrey" on the phone multiple times. They also spilled that Trump referred to someone "abusing some girl."

The DOJ Warned Some Documents May Contain Untrue Statements

Source: mega Upon the release of the Epstein files, the DOJ stated that some documents contain 'untrue' allegations.

As OK! reported, when the DOJ began releasing the files on Friday, December 19, they clarified that not everything was factual. "Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the post read.

Source: mega The president has denied taking part in Epstein's s-- trafficking crimes.

"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already," the message continued. "Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims."

The President Likes 'Young, Nubile Girls,' Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Wrote in Letter

Source: house oversight committee/doj Epstein mentioned Trump's love of 'young, nimble girls' in an alleged 2019 letter.

While there's no evidence suggesting the POTUS took part in Epstein's crimes, the exposed documents also brought to a light an alleged letter the financier wrote that mentioned Trump. The message was allegedly written to convicted pedophile Larry Nassar in August 2019, the same month Epstein committed suicide while behind bars. "We shared one thing ... our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential," Epstein wrote to Nassar, who started serving a life sentence in jail in 2017 for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

