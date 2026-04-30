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King Charles Slammed by Congressman Ro Khanna for Snubbing Epstein Survivors

Photo of Ro Khanna and King Charles III.
Source: MEGA

Ro Khanna criticized King Charles over missing a meeting with Epstein survivors.

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April 30 2026, Published 5:31 a.m. ET

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Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California’s 17th district, publicly expressed disappointment after King Charles III reportedly declined to meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein during his U.S. visit.

Khanna stated that he found the King's absence from the discussion “very disappointing,” especially after being told by British Ambassador Sir Christian Turner that the King would engage with the survivors regarding s-- trafficking.

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Ro Khanna Calls Out King’s Absence

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Image of Ro Khanna described the king's refusal as a 'moral failure.'
Source: MEGA

Ro Khanna described the king's refusal as a 'moral failure.'

On April 28, the same day the king was absent from the roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C., Khanna voiced his frustration through Us Weekly.

He described the King's refusal to acknowledge the harm caused by his brother, Prince Andrew, as a “moral failure,” highlighting the ongoing issue of elite impunity that disregards the experiences of survivors.

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Epstein Survivors Demand Accountability

Image of Survivors gathered in Washington, D.C., seeking accountability.
Source: MEGA

Survivors gathered in Washington, D.C., seeking accountability.

The roundtable featured attendees including Sky Roberts, the younger brother of Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein survivor who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault.

Roberts criticized Charles for not accepting an invitation to the meeting, emphasizing that survivors are tirelessly advocating for accountability.

“Survivors are here sitting with members of Congress, still fighting to be heard,” Roberts stated, noting the significance of the moment for the king to show support for the victims.

Khanna further elaborated on his disappointment in comments made to the press, asserting that the king owed a meeting to the survivors given the serious allegations against his brother.

He noted that it would have been an “incredible moment” to demonstrate that wealth and power do not exempt individuals from accountability.

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Royal Response Faces Scrutiny

Image of Reports cited ongoing investigations as reason for absence.
Source: MEGA

Reports cited ongoing investigations as reason for absence.

According to a report from The New York Times, a lawyer for King Charles and Queen Camilla stated that the King’s absence was due to “ongoing police inquiries” in the U.K., which prevented him from meeting survivors or commenting directly on the matters under investigation.

The letter clarified that “the king and queen have consistently made clear their support for all victims of abuse.”

Nevertheless, many remain skeptical about the sincerity of this support following the King’s decision to skip the roundtable.

Pressure Builds On Monarchy

Image of The controversy intensified scrutiny of the royal family.
Source: MEGA

The controversy intensified scrutiny of the royal family.

As investigations into Epstein’s connections continue, the royal family faces scrutiny. Prince Andrew has faced significant backlash over allegations that he shared confidential information with Epstein while serving in public office.

In light of the ongoing investigations, the royal family must navigate a complex landscape of past actions and present responsibilities. The public is left questioning whether the monarchy will address these issues head-on or continue to evade accountability.

As advocates like Khanna press for justice, they remind society of the importance of hearing and supporting survivors. This incident serves as a reminder that the fight for accountability remains critical, and the public will be watching closely as the royal family seeks to address its legacy.

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