King Charles Slammed by Congressman Ro Khanna for Snubbing Epstein Survivors

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Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California’s 17th district, publicly expressed disappointment after King Charles III reportedly declined to meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein during his U.S. visit. Khanna stated that he found the King's absence from the discussion “very disappointing,” especially after being told by British Ambassador Sir Christian Turner that the King would engage with the survivors regarding s-- trafficking.

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Ro Khanna Calls Out King’s Absence

Source: MEGA Ro Khanna described the king's refusal as a 'moral failure.'

On April 28, the same day the king was absent from the roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C., Khanna voiced his frustration through Us Weekly. He described the King's refusal to acknowledge the harm caused by his brother, Prince Andrew, as a “moral failure,” highlighting the ongoing issue of elite impunity that disregards the experiences of survivors.

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Epstein Survivors Demand Accountability

Source: MEGA Survivors gathered in Washington, D.C., seeking accountability.

The roundtable featured attendees including Sky Roberts, the younger brother of Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein survivor who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault. Roberts criticized Charles for not accepting an invitation to the meeting, emphasizing that survivors are tirelessly advocating for accountability. “Survivors are here sitting with members of Congress, still fighting to be heard,” Roberts stated, noting the significance of the moment for the king to show support for the victims. Khanna further elaborated on his disappointment in comments made to the press, asserting that the king owed a meeting to the survivors given the serious allegations against his brother. He noted that it would have been an “incredible moment” to demonstrate that wealth and power do not exempt individuals from accountability.

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Royal Response Faces Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Reports cited ongoing investigations as reason for absence.

According to a report from The New York Times, a lawyer for King Charles and Queen Camilla stated that the King’s absence was due to “ongoing police inquiries” in the U.K., which prevented him from meeting survivors or commenting directly on the matters under investigation. The letter clarified that “the king and queen have consistently made clear their support for all victims of abuse.” Nevertheless, many remain skeptical about the sincerity of this support following the King’s decision to skip the roundtable.

Pressure Builds On Monarchy

Source: MEGA The controversy intensified scrutiny of the royal family.