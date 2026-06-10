J.D. Vance Laughs at Donald Trump's Pleas for Going to Heaven — But Insists POTUS Is 'a Person of Faith'

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J.D. Vance opened up about his Catholicism in a new interview where he also joked about Donald Trump's earnest quest to get to heaven. The vice president, 41, spoke to USA Today on Wednesday, June 10, about how his religion impacted his life.

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Donald Trump Wants to Get to Heaven One Day

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and J.D. Vance attended mass shortly after their January 2025 inaugurations.

In August 2025, the POTUS, 79, told Fox & Friends he "wants to try and get to heaven, if possible." “I’m hearing I’m not doing well," Trump chuckled. Vance was asked in his interview about the businessman's plans for the afterlife, and if Trump has ever inquired him for religious advice.

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J.D. Vance Converted to Catholicism in 2019

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance is a strong follower of Catholicism.

“No, he hasn't. I mean, I don't know what I would say,” Vance quipped with a laugh, adding he's a “very imperfect Christian in my own life.” “I also think that like all of us, he's thinking about his own relationship with God, his own faith,” the politician went on. “He is a person of faith. He doesn't talk about it a lot publicly, but he does believe in God.” Trump and Vance showcased their shared devotion on previous occasions, including shortly after their inaugurations on January 20, 2025.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump faced an assassination attempt in July 2024.

A day after their swearing-ins, the Celebrity Apprentice alum and Hillbilly Elegy author attended a church mass with their wives, Melania Trump and Usha Vance. Trump also referenced his faith in July 2025, one year after his assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Penn. "It remains my firm conviction that God alone saved me that day for a righteous purpose: to restore our beloved Republic to greatness and to rescue our Nation from those who seek its ruin," he said in a statement last year. "An assassin's bullet came within a quarter inch of ending my life and silencing our movement to restore American greatness," he continued. "Yet, by the hand of providence and the grace of Almighty God, my life was spared."

J.D. Vance Met With the Late Pope Francis Just Before He Passed Away

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance met with Pope Francis in April 2025.