'Looks Like a Demonic AI': J.D. Vance Ridiculed for His 'Creepy' Inaugural Portrait Days Before He Becomes VP

Source: MEGA; Truth Social

J.D. Vance's inaugural portrait was heavily criticized.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance were heavily criticized for their "evil-looking" inaugural photos, released on Thursday, January 17.

Vance's photo was initially viewed as relatively normal compared to Trump's choice of using an angry scowl and ominous lighting in his portrait, but now several critics have pointed out the weird touch-ups done on the VP's face.

Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance will be Donald Trump's vice president.

A number of vocal opponents of Vance took to social media to mock the image of the former Ohio senator standing in front of the American flag with his arms crossed.

One user shared the portrait on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "JD Vance looks like a demonic AI in his inaugural portrait. Creepy."

Another person posted the image along with the lyrics of the Radiohead song Creep: "I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo. What the h--- am I doin' here? I don't belong here."

A third person commented, listing all the comparisons they could think of: "A rejected Applebee's logo, Serial killer John Wayne Gacy, a satisfied customer at a liquor store, the boss you hated when you type in 'douchebag' on AI and Poppin Fresh's creepy uncle."

Source: @ArtCandee/X
As OK! previously reported, the transition team released a press release alongside the portraits earlier this month.

"And they go hard," the statement read, "In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here."

Source: MEGA; Truth Social

Donald Trump's inaugural photo was labeled 'evil-looking.'

As OK! previously reported, many online sleuths pointed out the stark differences between Trump's new portrait and his 2016 presidential variant, showing him smiling warmly in front of an American flag.

Others compared the new presidential photo to that of the GOP leader's mugshot after being indicted for his alleged involvement in an illegal electors scheme.

Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was very critical of Donald Trump before supporting him in 2024.

Trump will move back into the White House on Monday, January 20, after he officially becomes the 47th president of the United States. His second inauguration day will begin with a service at St John's Church and then tea at the White House.

Later, there will be several musical performances and opening remarks from a number of high-profile Trump supporters. This will be followed by the swearing-in of Trump and Vance, as well as the inaugural address in which the president will set out his goals for the next four years.

