'Looks Like a Demonic AI': J.D. Vance Ridiculed for His 'Creepy' Inaugural Portrait Days Before He Becomes VP

A number of vocal opponents of Vance took to social media to mock the image of the former Ohio senator standing in front of the American flag with his arms crossed.

One user shared the portrait on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "JD Vance looks like a demonic AI in his inaugural portrait. Creepy."

Another person posted the image along with the lyrics of the Radiohead song Creep: "I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo. What the h--- am I doin' here? I don't belong here."

A third person commented, listing all the comparisons they could think of: "A rejected Applebee's logo, Serial killer John Wayne Gacy, a satisfied customer at a liquor store, the boss you hated when you type in 'douchebag' on AI and Poppin Fresh's creepy uncle."