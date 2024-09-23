Donald Trump Accuses the FBI of Having a 'Conflict of Interest' and 'Mishandling' Second Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump released a statement accusing the Federal Bureau of Investigations of not doing their jobs when it comes to their handling of the second attempt on his life.
On Monday, September 23, the embattled ex-prez claimed President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' DOJ and the FBI have been "mishandling and downplaying" the assassination attempts "since July."
"[They] have a Conflict of Interest since they have been obsessed with 'getting Trump' for so long," he continued, adding that it's been "very difficult to trust" the investigators "due to Election Interference and FAKE CASES brought against me."
"If the DOJ and FBI cannot do their job honestly and without bias, and hold the aspiring assassin responsible to the full extent of the Law, Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida have already agreed to take the lead on the investigation and prosecution," he said. "Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced."
As OK! previously reported, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was taken into police custody and charged with two counts after his rifle was seen aimed near the tree line of Trump's West Palm Beach golf course on September 15.
His charges included possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. However, the DOJ has implied more charges may be to come as the investigation continues into the attempt.
A letter that was allegedly written by Routh and given to a witness a few months before the incident detailed his supposed intentions and hopes for someone to "finish the job."
"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you," the letter said, according to court filings reported by a news outlet. "I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."
Routh has yet to enter a plea and a judge ruled he will be detained without bond.
His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, September 30.
USA Today reported the contents of the letter.