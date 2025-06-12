J.D. Vance Ripped to Shreds After Confusing 'Les Misérables' With 'Sweeney Todd': 'Trying so Hard to Be Relatable'
Vice President J.D. Vance was ripped to shreds after posting a bizarre post about his wife, Usha Vance.
“About to see Les Misérables with POTUS at the Kennedy Center,” Vance posted. “Me to Usha: so what’s this about? A barber who kills people? Usha; [hysterical laughter].” “That’s apparently a different thing called Sweeney Todd,” he added in a second post.
J.D. Vance Slammed Over His Post
Critics immediately flooded to X to slam him, with one user writing, “Holy f---, you daft b----. The central theme of Victor Hugo's Les Misérables is the struggle between mercy and justice, exploring the impact of societal inequality on individuals and the potential for redemption and social change. It delves into themes of love, compassion, and the enduring power of hope amidst hardship. The novel also examines the societal impact of historical events and the complexities of the French Revolution."
Another X member said he should have taken his wife to “a Bollywood premiere back in India and stayed there forever,” while a different person slammed him for “trying so hard to be relatable.”
'The Country Appears to Be Melting Down'
“You understand about as much about politics too,” a different X user shared, while another piped in to note he’s “lucky to have found a wife who thinks it’s cute that you’re that r---------.”
Still, others took to criticizing Vance and Trump for taking in a night of theater while “the country appears to be melting down” and “Americans are being evacuated for war.”
Riots in L.A. has caused chaos between Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Donald and Melania Trump Booed
As OK! reported, when Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the performance of Les Misérables, they were not well received by the crowd. A video shared on X showed the couple entering the room and being met with people clenching their fists and booing them. In an attempt to drown out the naysayers, a group of supporters began chanting “USA! USA!” to which Donald nodded in approval and joined in on.
'You Better Answer That One, Honey'
Prior to entering the theater, the president and first lady walked the red carpet, where he promised a news outlet the country is in its “golden era."
He was also asked which character in Les Misérables he related to more — Jean Valjean, a man jailed for stealing bread who later seeks redemption or Inspector Javert, the unrelenting lawman obsessed with justice.
“Oh, that’s a tough one,” he replied before turning to Melania. “You better answer that one, honey. I don’t know.”
Donald’s appearance at the performance caused some controversy, as some cast members refused to perform due to his attendance.