Is J.D. Vance Losing It? VP Mocked for Struggling to Find His Way Off Stage After 'Awkward' Interview
Vice President J.D. Vance was ridiculed on social media for appearing to get lost exiting the state while attending a swanky gathering in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 3.
Vance was interviewed by Oren Cass, a former advisor to Mitt Romney, now despised by the Wall Street Journal editorial board.
The Event
The American Iron and Steel Institute sponsored the event, which featured a heavy dose of "protectionism" alongside the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
Throughout the night, Vance touched on several policy decisions. However, as soon as the interview was over, viewers were quick to point out how Donald Trump's second-in-command appeared to get lost on stage, similar to how former President Joe Biden would appear inept during campaign speeches.
The Backlash
Several critics shared the "awkward" clip on social media to call out the hypocrisy of Trump supporters and joke about the VP having "cognitive decline" for getting lost on stage.
One user shared a clip of Vance wandering around the set of his interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Oh no. He got lost on stage like Joe Biden did. That must mean there is something wrong with him. I hope it's not early-onset dementia. Thoughts and prayers."
Another X user commented: "Just like the administration. No idea where they are, what they're doing, or how they got there."
A third person joked about how Vance "still holds the record for the most awkward human being on the planet!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Vance's Political Shift
During the event, Vance was asked about his transformation from a Trump critic to a loyal supporter, noting the stark evolution in his political stance over recent years. Cass asked the GOP leader, “We are thrilled to have you here. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to talk with you and so grateful that the work you’re doing and, in a sense, so in awe of it because there are politicians out there who are—they’ve just been politicians. But you are someone who was an intellectual first.” Vance didn't hold back in responding to Cass’ characterization, delivering a quip that would soon spread like wildfire across social media platforms.
“I come here for free and you insult me,” Vance joked. “And you call me ‘an intellectual,’ remind me that I wrote for National Review. What an a------ this guy is!”
The VP's History of Awkward Appearances
This wasn't Vance's first awkward moment on stage in front of a live audience.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's VP was roasted after an awkward moment at the White House on April 14, when he accidentally dropped Ohio State’s championship trophy in front of everyone.
In a video that went viral on X, the vice president was seen trying to lift the massive trophy off a table, only for the base to separate and crash to the ground.
The trophy, shaped like a football, was actually made of two parts — the 26.5-inch-tall, 35-pound top and a 30-pound base standing 12 inches high.