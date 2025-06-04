Is J.D. Vance Losing It? VP Mocked for Struggling to Find His Way Off Stage After 'Awkward' Interview

Several critics shared the "awkward" clip on social media to call out the hypocrisy of Trump supporters and joke about the VP having "cognitive decline" for getting lost on stage.

One user shared a clip of Vance wandering around the set of his interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Oh no. He got lost on stage like Joe Biden did. That must mean there is something wrong with him. I hope it's not early-onset dementia. Thoughts and prayers."

Another X user commented: "Just like the administration. No idea where they are, what they're doing, or how they got there."

A third person joked about how Vance "still holds the record for the most awkward human being on the planet!"