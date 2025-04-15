or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

'Loser' J.D. Vance Ridiculed for Dropping Ohio State's Championship Trophy at the White House: Watch

jd vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance is catching heat online after accidentally dropping Ohio State’s championship trophy.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance is getting roasted after an awkward moment at the White House on Monday, April 14, when he accidentally dropped Ohio State’s championship trophy in front of everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video that quickly made the rounds on X, the vice president was seen trying to lift the massive trophy off a table — only for the base to separate and crash to the ground. The trophy, shaped like a football, was actually made of two parts — the 26.5-inch-tall, 35-pound top and a 30-pound base standing 12 inches high.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TrueFactsStated/X
Article continues below advertisement

While his colleagues held on to the upper part — crafted from 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel — Vance lost his grip on the bottom piece, which hit the floor with a thud.

The politician, who graduated from Ohio State, tried to play it off with a joke later on X.

"I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy, so I decided to break it,” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance breaks trophy white house
Source: @TrueFactsStated/X

J.D. Vance dropped Ohio State’s trophy at the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

But the internet wasn’t having it. Reactions poured in fast — and they weren’t pretty — with one commenting, “Vance is such a loser!!!!”

“J.D. Vance, do you lift, Bro? 😭😭,” another mocked.

Someone else wrote, “I think he thought it was all one piece 😂.”

A more cutting take read, “J.D. Vance drops Ohio State’s football trophy the same way he is fumbling his duty to uphold the constitution.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another viewer claimed, “I watched this live. I’m pretty sure I manifested this in real time.”

And one critic summed it up with, “They ruin everything they touch…”

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance fall trophy ohio state
Source: @TrueFactsStated/X

People online mocked the vice president for the mishap.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This wasn’t the only time Vance found himself in hot water this month.

Just last week, he stirred up backlash with a fiery defense of Donald Trump’s divisive tariffs during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

Article continues below advertisement

“What has the globalist economy gotten the United States of America? And the answer is, fundamentally, it’s based on two principles – incurring a huge amount of debt to buy things that other countries make for us,” Vance said.

“To make it a little more crystal clear, we borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance trophy ohio state
Source: @TrueFactsStated/X

J.D. Vance joked about breaking the trophy on purpose via X.

Article continues below advertisement

That comment didn’t go unnoticed as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian clapped back during a press briefing.

“It’s both astonishing and lamentable to hear this vice president make such ignorant and disrespectful remarks,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance china comment tariffs
Source: MEGA

The politician was slammed after he made controversial comments about China.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin also chimed in on Weibo, posting, “This true ‘peasant’ who came out of rural America seems to have a lack of perspective. Many people are urging him to come and see China for himself.”

One user went off, saying, “Look, this is their true face — arrogant and rude as always.”

Another shot back, “We may be peasants, but we have the world’s best high-speed rail system, the most powerful logistics capabilities, and leading AI, autonomous driving, and drone technologies. Aren’t such peasants quite impressive?”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.