'Loser' J.D. Vance Ridiculed for Dropping Ohio State's Championship Trophy at the White House: Watch

J.D. Vance is getting roasted after an awkward moment at the White House on Monday, April 14, when he accidentally dropped Ohio State’s championship trophy in front of everyone.

In a video that quickly made the rounds on X, the vice president was seen trying to lift the massive trophy off a table — only for the base to separate and crash to the ground. The trophy, shaped like a football, was actually made of two parts — the 26.5-inch-tall, 35-pound top and a 30-pound base standing 12 inches high.

While his colleagues held on to the upper part — crafted from 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel — Vance lost his grip on the bottom piece, which hit the floor with a thud.

The politician, who graduated from Ohio State, tried to play it off with a joke later on X.

"I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy, so I decided to break it,” he wrote.