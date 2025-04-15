'Loser' J.D. Vance Ridiculed for Dropping Ohio State's Championship Trophy at the White House: Watch
J.D. Vance is getting roasted after an awkward moment at the White House on Monday, April 14, when he accidentally dropped Ohio State’s championship trophy in front of everyone.
In a video that quickly made the rounds on X, the vice president was seen trying to lift the massive trophy off a table — only for the base to separate and crash to the ground. The trophy, shaped like a football, was actually made of two parts — the 26.5-inch-tall, 35-pound top and a 30-pound base standing 12 inches high.
While his colleagues held on to the upper part — crafted from 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel — Vance lost his grip on the bottom piece, which hit the floor with a thud.
The politician, who graduated from Ohio State, tried to play it off with a joke later on X.
"I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy, so I decided to break it,” he wrote.
But the internet wasn’t having it. Reactions poured in fast — and they weren’t pretty — with one commenting, “Vance is such a loser!!!!”
“J.D. Vance, do you lift, Bro? 😭😭,” another mocked.
Someone else wrote, “I think he thought it was all one piece 😂.”
A more cutting take read, “J.D. Vance drops Ohio State’s football trophy the same way he is fumbling his duty to uphold the constitution.”
Another viewer claimed, “I watched this live. I’m pretty sure I manifested this in real time.”
And one critic summed it up with, “They ruin everything they touch…”
This wasn’t the only time Vance found himself in hot water this month.
Just last week, he stirred up backlash with a fiery defense of Donald Trump’s divisive tariffs during an appearance on Fox & Friends.
“What has the globalist economy gotten the United States of America? And the answer is, fundamentally, it’s based on two principles – incurring a huge amount of debt to buy things that other countries make for us,” Vance said.
“To make it a little more crystal clear, we borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture,” he added.
That comment didn’t go unnoticed as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian clapped back during a press briefing.
“It’s both astonishing and lamentable to hear this vice president make such ignorant and disrespectful remarks,” he said.
Former Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin also chimed in on Weibo, posting, “This true ‘peasant’ who came out of rural America seems to have a lack of perspective. Many people are urging him to come and see China for himself.”
One user went off, saying, “Look, this is their true face — arrogant and rude as always.”
Another shot back, “We may be peasants, but we have the world’s best high-speed rail system, the most powerful logistics capabilities, and leading AI, autonomous driving, and drone technologies. Aren’t such peasants quite impressive?”