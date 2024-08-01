'Are You a Chameleon?': J.D. Vance Confronted Over Flip-Flopping His Opinion on Donald Trump Over the Years

In an interview with CNN's Steve Contorno in Arizona on Tuesday, July 31, Vance was asked about his thoughts on Trump’s appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris only recently "became a Black person."

"They don’t give me pause at all," Vance told Contorno. "Look, all he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon. She goes to Georgia two days ago. She was raised in Canada, she puts on a fake southern accent."

"She is everything to everybody, and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she’s in front of," he continued. "I think it’s totally reasonable for the president to call that out. And that’s all he did."