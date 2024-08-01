'Are You a Chameleon?': J.D. Vance Confronted Over Flip-Flopping His Opinion on Donald Trump Over the Years
Ohio Senator and GOP VP nominee J.D. Vance was called out for his previous criticisms of former President Donald Trump and his apparent flip-flops on various political issues over the years.
In an interview with CNN's Steve Contorno in Arizona on Tuesday, July 31, Vance was asked about his thoughts on Trump’s appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris only recently "became a Black person."
"They don’t give me pause at all," Vance told Contorno. "Look, all he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon. She goes to Georgia two days ago. She was raised in Canada, she puts on a fake southern accent."
"She is everything to everybody, and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she’s in front of," he continued. "I think it’s totally reasonable for the president to call that out. And that’s all he did."
Contorno threw Vance's "chameleon" comment back at him, asking, "You’re someone who was an unabashed critic of the former president previously. Now, you’re his running mate. You’re someone who has text messages out there that say, 'I hate the police.' Now, yesterday, you said, 'I back the blue.' By your own standard, are you a chameleon?"
Vance was quick to defend his obvious flip-flopping, telling the CNN reporter, "Look, I criticized Donald Trump 10 years ago and we’ve talked about it, and I’ve made a good argument to the American people about why I think he was a great president and why I think he deserves reelection."
- 'Truly Heartbreaking': J.D. Vance Is Not the Same Person His Friends Used to Know, Says Former Law School Pal
- 'It's Her': Kellyanne Conway Accused of Leaking Information About Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance, Aides Claim
- J.D. Vance's Big Gaffe! VP Hopeful Wants Kamala Harris Fired and Replaced With Donald Trump
Trump's VP pick went on to criticize Harris for "putting on a fake accent" when she visited Georgia earlier in the week and alleged that she's inconsistent when it comes to her opinion of fracking, having an "open border" and defunding the police.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, one of Vance's former law school pals claimed the Republican senator is "not the same person" he was back in the day.
Sofia Nelson, a public defender in Detroit and Yale Law School graduate, revealed in an interview that the GOP's VP nominee lived a more accepting lifestyle when they went to school to become lawyers.
"Given that he's one of the culture warriors leading an attack against trans children, as a transgender person who has privilege and a supportive family and community, I felt like I needed to speak out on behalf of those kids and let them know that the J.D. Vance that I knew doesn't hate them. He's not scared of them," she explained. "Unfortunately, he's just chosen a path of political opportunism to amass wealth and power."