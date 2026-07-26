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J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Mehmet Oz Join Donald Trump as Late-Night Targets in Seth Meyers' Bit

Photo of JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Mehmet Oz.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers expanded his late-night satire to more Donald Trump officials.

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July 26 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Seth Meyers is widening his Trump-era late-night target list.

On Late Night July 21, Meyers brought back one of the show’s recurring fake White House press briefing segments, this time turning Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz into punchlines alongside President Donald Trump.

The bit arrived after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt returned from maternity leave. Meyers joked that he still had questions for the men who temporarily filled the briefing-room void, then staged a mock press conference using real clips of officials answering entirely different questions.

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Vance and Oz Get the Fake Briefing Treatment

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image of J.D. Vance and his book tour became the focus of several edited press briefing jokes.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and his book tour became the focus of several edited press briefing jokes.

Meyers first called on Vance, asking what he says to himself during daily mirror affirmations.

“Mr. Vice President? You know, you’re a terrible human being, and so is the president,” Vance appeared to answer in the clip.

Meyers then asked about turnout for Vance’s book tour, prompting another out-of-context clip in which Vance said it was “very poorly attended.”

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Image of Mehmet Oz appeared to mistakenly answer ‘heart disease, strokes and dementia’ when asked about the president’s accomplishments.
Source: MEGA

Mehmet Oz appeared to mistakenly answer ‘heart disease, strokes and dementia’ when asked about the president’s accomplishments.

Oz was next. Asked what Trump’s three biggest accomplishments would be before the end of his second term, the former TV doctor appeared to answer, “Heart disease, and strokes and dementia.”

Asked why Trump has so many doctor appointments, the out-of-context Oz replied, “Treating stupid is really hard.”

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Rubio Becomes Part of the Vance Joke

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Image of Marco Rubio joined the sketch with a joke about JD Vance.
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio joined the sketch with a joke about JD Vance.

Meyers eventually turned to Rubio with a question about Vance, joking that the vice president “gives off some serious serial killer vibes.”

Asked whether Vance had ever killed anyone, Rubio’s repurposed clip supplied the punchline: “I’ll give you one example: The Pope.”

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Why Certain Officials Stick

Image of Experts explained why political figures often became recurring comedy targets.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

Experts explained why political figures often became recurring comedy targets.

“Political figures become late-night targets for a number of reasons,” said Amber Day, a professor at Bryant University and author of Caught in the Crosshairs: Feminist Comedians and the Culture Wars and Satire and Dissent: Interventions in Contemporary Political Debate.

“People become repeat characters if they already have some recognizability. Then performers and writers need to find some sort of hook. Many times these are just physical quirks or mannerisms that can be easily exaggerated to comic effect,” she explained, pointing to SNL having Aziz Ansari mimic “Kash Patel’s wide-eyed stare.”

“The more insightful and often long-lasting caricatures are those that actually reveal something about that person’s character or, better yet, their policies and conduct,” Day added.

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As an example, Day pointed to another Trump official who has become recurring satire material.

“For instance, Colin Jost’s impression of Pete Hegseth has been satisfying for many viewers,” she said, “because Jost’s exaggerated frat boy demeanor draws critical attention to Hegseth’s regressive beliefs on gender roles, his bellicose attitude toward international relations, and his reputation for misconduct.”

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