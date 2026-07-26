J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Mehmet Oz Join Donald Trump as Late-Night Targets in Seth Meyers' Bit

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Vance and Oz Get the Fake Briefing Treatment

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance and his book tour became the focus of several edited press briefing jokes.

Meyers first called on Vance, asking what he says to himself during daily mirror affirmations. “Mr. Vice President? You know, you’re a terrible human being, and so is the president,” Vance appeared to answer in the clip. Meyers then asked about turnout for Vance’s book tour, prompting another out-of-context clip in which Vance said it was “very poorly attended.”

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Source: MEGA Mehmet Oz appeared to mistakenly answer ‘heart disease, strokes and dementia’ when asked about the president’s accomplishments.

Oz was next. Asked what Trump’s three biggest accomplishments would be before the end of his second term, the former TV doctor appeared to answer, “Heart disease, and strokes and dementia.” Asked why Trump has so many doctor appointments, the out-of-context Oz replied, “Treating stupid is really hard.”

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Rubio Becomes Part of the Vance Joke

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio joined the sketch with a joke about JD Vance.

Meyers eventually turned to Rubio with a question about Vance, joking that the vice president “gives off some serious serial killer vibes.” Asked whether Vance had ever killed anyone, Rubio’s repurposed clip supplied the punchline: “I’ll give you one example: The Pope.”

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Why Certain Officials Stick

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Experts explained why political figures often became recurring comedy targets.

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