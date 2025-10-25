J.D. Vance Torches NYC Mayoral Candidate, Claims Zohran Mamdani Thinks the 'Real Victim of 9/11 Was His Auntie'
Oct. 25 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance had a savage response to Zohran Mamdani's statement about 9/11.
On Saturday, October 25, the Vice President of the United States criticized the New York City Democratic mayoral candidate via X as early voting began in the Big Apple.
Mamdani is a frontrunner in the race against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa — though Vance did the opposite of endorsing him for the important position.
J.D. Vance Criticizes NYC's Democratic Mayoral Candidate
"According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks," Vance snubbed as he re-shared a video of Mamdani's remarks made during a campaign event on Friday, October 24.
While nearing the upcoming election, Mamdani did mention his aunt during a speech in front of supporters, though he didn't specifically label her "the real victim."
"I want to speak to the memory of my aunt. Who stopped taking the subway after September 11th because she did not feel safe in her hijab," he said while standing at a podium.
He added, "I want to speak to the Muslim who works for our city, whether they teach in our schools or walk the beat for the NYPD, New Yorkers who all make daily sacrifices for the city they call home, only to see their leaders spit in their face."
Zohran Mamdani Accuses Andrew Cuomo of Being Islamophobic
"I want to speak to every child who grows up here marked as the other, who is randomly selected in a way that never quite feels random, who feels that they carry a stain that can never be cleaned. Growing up in the shadow of 9/11, I have known what it means to live with an undercurrent of suspicion in this city," he continued.
Mamdani's comments about the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at Friday's event occurred one day after he accused Cuomo of participating in "Islamophobic rhetoric" following the former governor of New York's radio show appearance on Sid & Friends in the Morning.
During his interview, Cuomo slammed Mamdani as he declared, "Any given moment, there's a crisis, and people's lives are at stake. God forbid, there's another 9/11. Can you imagine Mamdani in the seat?"
"He'd be cheering," host Sid Rosenberg alleged, as Cuomo replied, "That's another problem. But could you imagine that?"
Later on Thursday, October 23, Mamdani was asked whether Cuomo's words were Islamophobic at a campaign event in Manhattan.
"Yes, I believe that they were," Mamdani admitted. "We're speaking about a former governor who, in his final moments in public life, is engaging in rhetoric that is not only Islamophobic, not only racist, it's also disgusting."