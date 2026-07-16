'Weird' J.D. Vance Roasted for Saying Joe Biden Eats Ice Cream in a 'Suggestive Way'
July 16 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance tried to poke fun at former President Joe Biden on "The Joe Rogan Experience," but his comment wound up resulting in social media users criticizing him instead.
"The thing I couldn't get over Biden is, is just bad staff work, man. The way that he ate ice cream. I mean, it's like, you know, we could bring some of this stuff up, but it's like they would get him eating ice cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable,” the 41-year-old told Rogan.
Social Media Weighs In
The comment immediately went viral, with “Pod Save America” co-host Dan Pfeiffer posting it on X, saying, “J.D. Vance thinks about s-- when watching Joe Biden eat ice cream.”
“The second biggest mistake the [Kamala] Harris campaign made was giving up on the 'these guys are weird' strategy,” mused another.
“This man cannot help but emanate either incel vibes or condescension. Part of the discontent in this country is due to the fact that it feels like more and more people like this are failing upward,” noted another.
“Please never again use the words, s--, ice cream, and J.D. Vance together in a sentence,” pleaded another.
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“I'll take weird things nobody has ever before thought or said about Joe Biden for 400, Alex,” joked a military officer.
“Why are Republicans so obsessed with s--? They wonder about the strangest things. They want to investigate everyone else's s-- life. They are repressed and obsessed,” noted another.
A Navigator Research poll in mid-June positioned Vance at a severe -12 percent net favorability rating as the former Ohio senator comes off his widely mocked book tour and aggressively targets key voter demographics.
During the Rogan interview, he defended the administration's handling of the conflict with Iran while actively attempting to court young male voters — a vital cohort for the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.
Despite his low polling, Vance is a frontrunner for Republican nomination for the 2028 presidential election.