Donald Trump Laughed at for Repeating the Word 'Weird' 22 Times While Insisting He and Running Mate J.D. Vance Are 'Not Weird'
Donald Trump caught the Internet's attention after he tried to convince the world he was "not weird."
During the Wednesday, September 4, town hall hosted by Sean Hannity, the 78-year-old former POTUS repeated the word "weird" more than 20 times in 36 seconds while calling out critics and Minnesota governor Tim Walz for referring to both him and Vance as strange.
"There’s something — there’s something weird with that guy. He’s a weird guy. JD is not weird," Trump argued. "He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We’re not weird. We’re other things perhaps, but we’re not weird. But he [Walz] is a weird guy ... there’s something wrong with that guy."
"And he called me weird," the controversial politician continued. "And then the fake news media picks it up. That was the word of the day. Weird, weird, weird. They’re all going. But we’re not weird guys. We’re very solid people."
As the video of the back-and-forth circulated on social media, X users' comments were filled with jokes and confessions that the clip made them "laugh out loud."
One person quipped. "When you have to clarify that you’re not weird, things might already be a bit... rocky!" and a second person added, "Bro sound like he tryna convince himself."
- 'That's Karma': Jimmy Kimmel Stumbles Over His Own Sentence While Making Fun of Donald Trump's Frequent Gaffes
- Dennis Quaid Gets Grilled by Chris Wallace After Actor Compares Donald Trump to Ronald Reagan: 'He Would Have Been Appalled'
- Donald Trump Campaign Warns Staffers Against Leaking Information to the Media: They Don't 'Give a D--- If You Lose Your Job'
A third Trump critic replied, "You are corrupt, dishonest, a fraud, felon, rapist, pathological liar, horrible public speaker, forgetful, senile, in denial AND weird."
Another joked, "Nothing says 'I’m winning' like having to say in a town hall meeting that you aren’t weird," and a separate user said, "I love how much this bothers him ... and it's because he knows it's true ... brilliant!!"
Trump also hit back at the negative remarks during his August appearance on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show."
"Well, they're the weird ones," he said. "We’re not weird people. We’re actually just the opposite. We’re right down the middle."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When he's not hitting back at negative criticism, Trump has been making bold claims for what he will accomplish as POTUS if he wins the 2024 election. As OK! previously reported, he said he would end wars and "heal" the world.
"It’s a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons, and we are going to make it better and heal our world," he said on September 4. "Get rid of all these wars starting all over the place because of incompetent American leadership, and we’re gonna make it better."