Too Relaxed Or Hidden Tension? Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Grab Ice Cream As Tax Probe Pressures Increase
Hunter Biden enjoyed an afternoon treat on Monday, August 24, as the federal probe dives deeper into his tax records and business dealings.
President Joe Biden’s son spent the summer day with his wife Melissa Cohen, daughter Maisy, 21, and toddler Beau, 2.
The Monday in Malibu seemed a bit too relaxing considering the 52-year-old attorney's ongoing investigation, but it was clear Hunter was hiding some uneasy tension behind his delicious dessert.
The ongoing probe into Hunter's past business deals and documents is being led in Delaware by U.S. Attorney David Weiss.
Hunter — who has also been accused of illegal use of a handgun, an affair with his sister-in-law, an alleged addiction to hiring sex workers, failing to register as a foreign agent, among other criminal allegations — had released a statement back in 2020 regarding such negative investigative reports.
INVESTIGATION INTO HUNTER BIDEN'S TAXES & SHADY BUSINESS AFFAIRS IS NEARING LONG-AWAITED CONCLUSION
"I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he stated.
The rest of the family seemed unbothered by their father and husband's federal allegations. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, baby Beau adorably devoured his ice cream cone in a tiny blue raincoat and green joggers.
Maisy, who Hunter shares with first wife Kathleen Buhle, kept things comfy for the occasion — styling a "pretty girls like trap music" brown sweatshirt and overly baggy jeans.
However, Hunter didn't feel the need to clean himself up for the public encounter. For the family's first public outing since their South Carolina vacation with the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter headed out in a wrinkled blue button up and opted out of shaving his beard.
Even ice cream couldn't bring a smile to the 52-year-old's face, as he kept a straight expression and stern stance throughout the entire enjoyable excursion.
