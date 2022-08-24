Too Relaxed Or Hidden Tension? Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Grab Ice Cream As Tax Probe Pressures Increase

Hunter Biden enjoyed an afternoon treat on Monday, August 24, as the federal probe dives deeper into his tax records and business dealings.

President Joe Biden’s son spent the summer day with his wife Melissa Cohen, daughter Maisy, 21, and toddler Beau, 2.

The Monday in Malibu seemed a bit too relaxing considering the 52-year-old attorney's ongoing investigation, but it was clear Hunter was hiding some uneasy tension behind his delicious dessert.