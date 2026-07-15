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Jesse Watters Makes Awkward Remark About the Trump Administration 'Having Lots of Babies': 'You Guys Are Busy'

donald trump and scott bessent
Source: MEGA ; @foxnews/youtube

Jesse Watters and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were flamed for their 'tacky' conversation about wanting the country to have more babies.

July 15 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

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Fox News’ Jesse Watters and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made some bizarre, cringy comments about the Trump administration’s penchant for prolific procreation.

During a recent interview on Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters remarked, "We want people to have babies during the Trump administration."

Bessent agreed and made a quip about his colleagues' personal lives, noting Vice President J.D. Vance and White House staffers like Karoline Leavitt and Stephen Miller had all recently welcomed or are expecting children.

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'We Know What Their Hobby Is'

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Source: @acyn/x

Jesse Watters joked about politicians' intimate lives on his Fox News show.

Bessent is openly gay and has two children born through surrogacy with husband John Freeman, a former New York City prosecuting attorney.

The exchange highlighted the administration's broader push to encourage family growth and democratize wealth through the "Trump Accounts" initiative.

This program officially launched, providing a $1,000 federal deposit into tax-deferred savings for qualifying children born between 2025 and 2028.

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'We're Having a Lot of Babies'

Jesse Watters and Scott Bessent noted that a few Trump admins recently expanded their families.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

Jesse Watters and Scott Bessent noted that a few Trump admins recently expanded their families.

"I think this is one of the great social benefits for young people since the G.I. bill," Bessent said of the initiative.

"We're having a lot of babies; we want people to have babies during the Trump administration," Watters said.

"The vice president's done it, chief of staff, Karoline Leavitt," Bessent said, as Watters interjected, saying, "You guys are very busy.”

"We know what their hobby is," Bessent quipped in a cringe response that set social media off on a frenzy.

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Social Media Criticized Their Remarks

photo of Donald Trump recently launched the 'Trump Accounts' initiative.
Source: Donald Trump/Truth Social

Donald Trump recently launched the 'Trump Accounts' initiative.

“Many Americans cannot afford babies, food, medicine, or daycare. Trump doesn’t care about that or daycare; he wants gold stuff everywhere in the Oval Office. It’s so tacky & low taste. No wonder World leaders are laughing at Trump,” said one.

“So now producing babies is a stronger requirement for serving in this administration than competence in the area you serve? You people sound like something from the past, not quite 100 years ago - be careful. And no, I am not against having children, just the mindset here,” remarked another.

“Bessent creeps me out, and Jesse Waters causes explosive diarrhea…” quipped another.

Photo of One journalist compared the government's comments to Nazism.
Source: MEGA

One journalist compared the government's comments to Nazism.

“Hey all Maga or anyone that's anti-LGBTQ. This man has been openly gay, has a normal family. How does that sit with your worldview on one of the most powerful people in the world? You won't hear Fox ever mention his family,” said another of Bessent.

Journalist Nancy Levine Stearns issued a chilling historical comparison to the comments, saying, “Nazi authorities created the Lebensborn program to increase Germany’s population. Pregnant German women deemed 'racially valuable' were encouraged to give birth to their children at Lebensborn homes.”

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