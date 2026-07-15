Politics Jesse Watters Makes Awkward Remark About the Trump Administration 'Having Lots of Babies': 'You Guys Are Busy' Source: MEGA ; @foxnews/youtube Jesse Watters and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were flamed for their 'tacky' conversation about wanting the country to have more babies. Lesley Abravanel July 15 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'We Know What Their Hobby Is'

Watters: We want people to have babies during the Trump administration.



Bessent: Exactly. The vice president has done it, chief of staff, Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Miller.



Watters: You guys are very busy.



Bessent: We know what their hobby is. pic.twitter.com/sD0pqiUEqK — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Jesse Watters joked about politicians' intimate lives on his Fox News show.

Bessent is openly gay and has two children born through surrogacy with husband John Freeman, a former New York City prosecuting attorney. The exchange highlighted the administration's broader push to encourage family growth and democratize wealth through the "Trump Accounts" initiative. This program officially launched, providing a $1,000 federal deposit into tax-deferred savings for qualifying children born between 2025 and 2028.

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'We're Having a Lot of Babies'

Source: @foxnews/youtube Jesse Watters and Scott Bessent noted that a few Trump admins recently expanded their families.

"I think this is one of the great social benefits for young people since the G.I. bill," Bessent said of the initiative. "We're having a lot of babies; we want people to have babies during the Trump administration," Watters said. "The vice president's done it, chief of staff, Karoline Leavitt," Bessent said, as Watters interjected, saying, "You guys are very busy.” "We know what their hobby is," Bessent quipped in a cringe response that set social media off on a frenzy.

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Social Media Criticized Their Remarks

Source: Donald Trump/Truth Social Donald Trump recently launched the 'Trump Accounts' initiative.

“Many Americans cannot afford babies, food, medicine, or daycare. Trump doesn’t care about that or daycare; he wants gold stuff everywhere in the Oval Office. It’s so tacky & low taste. No wonder World leaders are laughing at Trump,” said one. “So now producing babies is a stronger requirement for serving in this administration than competence in the area you serve? You people sound like something from the past, not quite 100 years ago - be careful. And no, I am not against having children, just the mindset here,” remarked another. “Bessent creeps me out, and Jesse Waters causes explosive diarrhea…” quipped another.

Source: MEGA One journalist compared the government's comments to Nazism.