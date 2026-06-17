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J.D. Vance Told 'The View' Producer He Was 'More Nervous' to Be on the Show Than He Was for the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

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Source: @theview/youtube

J.D. Vance was in the hot seat on 'The View.'

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June 17 2026, Updated 5:39 p.m. ET

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J.D. Vance was a bundle of nerves when he appeared on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of The View.

While he may have tried to come off as cool, calm and collected during his first stint on the series — which often criticizes the VP and Donald Trump's actions — show producer Brian Teta revealed he spilled his guts behind the scenes.

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J.D. Vance Was 'Nervous' for 'The View'

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Photo of Brian Teta revealed J.D. Vance admitted to him he was 'nervous' before going on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Brian Teta revealed J.D. Vance admitted to him he was 'nervous' before going on 'The View.'

"One thing he said backstage, and I think he said it a couple times today, was that he was more nervous coming on The View than he was for the vice presidential debate against [Tim] Walz," Teta shared on an episode of the show's podcast, "Behind the Table."

Joy Behar quipped he "should" have been anxious, as "the other girls have many receipts."

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Joy Behar Believes He'll Come on the Show Again

Photo of Joy Behar believes the VP will come on the show again since 'he wants to run for president.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar believes the VP will come on the show again since 'he wants to run for president.'

On the show, the co-hosts peppered the vice president with questions about Jeffrey Epstein, accusations the administration is erasing Black history and concerns over the rising cost of living.

"I think that we could, you know, we were actually kind to him," Behar said.

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Photo of 'The View' producer Brian Teta thought J.D. Vance was 'very genial' on the show.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' producer Brian Teta thought J.D. Vance was 'very genial' on the show.

Added Teta, "I thought he was, I have to say, very genial. I think he came on in good faith. You know, we had that conversation with some of the hosts before and we've talked about this. Often people come here looking to disrupt."

Despite the tension, Behar predicted, "He’ll come back. He wants to run for president. Believe me, he’ll be back."

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Joy Behar Questioned J.D. Vance Off the Air

Photo of Joy Behar confronted the politician backstage about a false claim he once made.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar confronted the politician backstage about a false claim he once made.

The comedian revealed she was disappointed she wasn't able to ask Vance on-air about his false claims the immigrants in Ohio were eating people's pets.

"I said to him, ‘Why didn't you apologize for that?’ I said these off the air, but because these other chiacchierones won’t let me get a word in edgewise," she quipped of her costars. "Whatever, just have him on again."

"We'll bring him back, we'll have him co-host. 'Guy Day Fridays with J.D. Vance,'" the producer joked.

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Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar confessed she doesn't think the VP 'is a bad guy.'

Teta also revealed another shocking tidbit from when the cameras weren't rolling, saying to Behar, "You told him during the break that he should run for president because he had a good vibe."

"Truthfully, as I said to you at the beginning of this conversation, I don’t think that he’s a bad guy," the star confessed. "So, if he runs against, say, Gavin Newsom, that would be an interesting debate to see those two because they’re both intelligent."

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