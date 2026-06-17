Meghan McCain Blasts 'Undisciplined' 'The View' Stars for 'Yelling at Each Other' During J.D. Vance Interview

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Meghan McCain is once again weighing in on her former daytime TV home. The former co-host of The View reacted online after the show’s June 16 interview with Vice President J.D. Vance turned into a tense, fast-moving exchange at the "Hot Topics" table. Even though McCain has previously said she tries to stay out of discussions about the program following her 2021 exit, this latest episode clearly pulled her back into the conversation. On social media, she didn’t hold back, criticizing the tone and structure of the on-air discussion and arguing that the panel still struggles with discipline during major political interviews.

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Source: @MeghanMcCain/X Meghan McCain criticized the current 'The View' panel after their interview with J.D. Vance turned tense on June 16.

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"My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how s----- and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE," McCain wrote on social media. She followed that up by pointing to ongoing mistakes and on-air friction between the co-hosts. "After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can't get through a segment without yelling at each other,” McCain added. "Vance handled it all very well.”

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My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how shitty and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE. After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other.



Vance handled it all very well. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 16, 2026 Source: @MeghanMcCain/X

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Tense Exchange at the 'Hot Topics' Table

Source: The View/Youtube The TV personality accused the hosts of being 'undisciplined,' pointing to repeated on-air mistakes and arguments between co-hosts.

McCain’s reaction appeared to be tied to a particularly heated moment during the broadcast involving moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Ana Navarro. At one point, Goldberg visibly pushed back on Navarro mid-segment, cutting her off as she tried to continue a follow-up question. The moment unfolded just as the show was preparing to transition into a commercial break, adding to the overall tension in the studio. At the time, the group was discussing Sunny Hostin's allegations that "Black history has been erased from public spaces.” Navarro then chimed in, saying, "Can I ask about a specific..." as Goldberg put her hands up to signal her costar to stop talking. "I've gotta, I have to, I have to go to break!" the EGOT winner insisted as Navarro continued talking to the politician. "Ana, God, please!"

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Source: The View/Youtube

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Vance Keeps His Cool on Air

Source: The View/Youtube A heated moment between Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro stood out during the broadcast.

Despite the tension around him, Vance stayed composed throughout the appearance. Earlier in the segment, he lightened the mood by joking that his team had warned him the panel might not be as politically uniform as some viewers might expect, before the discussion took a more serious turn. At one point, Vance responded directly to concerns raised during the discussion, saying, "I'm telling you, we celebrate Black history, we celebrate all American history in this administration. You guys might be skeptical of this, but I'm telling you it's true," after Goldberg questioned him about the administration’s stance. He went on to answer questions on policy and recent remarks from President Donald Trump, including topics tied to the economy and national messaging.

McCain’s Ongoing Criticism of the Show

Source: MEGA Meghan McCain also reiterated her broader criticism of the show’s direction since leaving in 2021.