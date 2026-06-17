Meghan McCain Blasts 'Undisciplined' 'The View' Stars for 'Yelling at Each Other' During J.D. Vance Interview
June 17 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET
Meghan McCain is once again weighing in on her former daytime TV home.
The former co-host of The View reacted online after the show’s June 16 interview with Vice President J.D. Vance turned into a tense, fast-moving exchange at the "Hot Topics" table.
Even though McCain has previously said she tries to stay out of discussions about the program following her 2021 exit, this latest episode clearly pulled her back into the conversation. On social media, she didn’t hold back, criticizing the tone and structure of the on-air discussion and arguing that the panel still struggles with discipline during major political interviews.
"My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how s----- and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE," McCain wrote on social media.
She followed that up by pointing to ongoing mistakes and on-air friction between the co-hosts.
"After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can't get through a segment without yelling at each other,” McCain added. "Vance handled it all very well.”
Tense Exchange at the 'Hot Topics' Table
McCain’s reaction appeared to be tied to a particularly heated moment during the broadcast involving moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Ana Navarro.
At one point, Goldberg visibly pushed back on Navarro mid-segment, cutting her off as she tried to continue a follow-up question. The moment unfolded just as the show was preparing to transition into a commercial break, adding to the overall tension in the studio.
At the time, the group was discussing Sunny Hostin's allegations that "Black history has been erased from public spaces.”
Navarro then chimed in, saying, "Can I ask about a specific..." as Goldberg put her hands up to signal her costar to stop talking.
"I've gotta, I have to, I have to go to break!" the EGOT winner insisted as Navarro continued talking to the politician. "Ana, God, please!"
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Vance Keeps His Cool on Air
Despite the tension around him, Vance stayed composed throughout the appearance.
Earlier in the segment, he lightened the mood by joking that his team had warned him the panel might not be as politically uniform as some viewers might expect, before the discussion took a more serious turn.
At one point, Vance responded directly to concerns raised during the discussion, saying, "I'm telling you, we celebrate Black history, we celebrate all American history in this administration. You guys might be skeptical of this, but I'm telling you it's true," after Goldberg questioned him about the administration’s stance.
He went on to answer questions on policy and recent remarks from President Donald Trump, including topics tied to the economy and national messaging.
McCain’s Ongoing Criticism of the Show
McCain’s latest comments are part of a longer pattern of public criticism since leaving the program in 2021.
In earlier remarks on her podcast "Citizen McCain," she previously called her successor Alyssa Farah Griffin a "joke" and "wildly disappointing," arguing she doesn’t represent conservative women accurately.
She also took issue with Griffin’s political evolution, particularly after Griffin said she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, claiming the show has moved away from authentic conservative representation.
McCain has repeatedly said she feels the show no longer reflects the balance of voices she once contributed to during her four-year tenure.
At one point, she even referred to Griffin dismissively while praising former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck as a stronger conservative voice on the panel.
“I’m gonna say something that’s a little nasty,” McCain said. “The person they replaced me with is a joke. She is in no way representative of conservative women.”