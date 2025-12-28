or
J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Shuts Down Divorce Rumors After Ringless Appearance

photo of Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance shut down divorce rumors after appearing without her wedding ring.

Profile Image

Dec. 28 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Usha Vance took a stand against swirling divorce rumors as her spokesperson clarified speculation surrounding her marriage to Vice President J.D. Vance.

The buzz began when Usha appeared without her wedding ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune, a military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C., on November 19.

image of Usha Vance ended the divorce rumors quickly.
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance ended the divorce rumors quickly.

Dressed in a stylish burgundy turtleneck dress and matching heels, Usha's ringless debut alongside First Lady Melania Trump raised eyebrows and sparked conversation among the public.

In response to the divorce rumors, her spokesperson released a rare statement emphasizing that Usha simply forgot to wear her wedding ring.

image of Usha Vance's spokesperson said she simply 'forgot' her wedding ring.
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance's spokesperson said she simply 'forgot' her wedding ring.

“Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” the spokesperson said, addressing concerns to People magazine.

Usha, 39, and J.D., 41, exchanged vows in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School. The couple shares three children: sons Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5, and daughter Mirabel, 3.

image of The moment sparked online chatter after her Camp Lejeune visit.
Source: MEGA

The moment sparked online chatter after her Camp Lejeune visit.

The speculation intensified further after J.D. was seen hugging Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event in October. Erika, the widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, expressed her thoughts during the event, noting similarities between her late husband and J.D.

“No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do,” she told the audience.

image of J.D. Vance’s recent interactions with Erika Kirk added to the VP's marriage speculation.
Source: @11Alive/Youtube

J.D. Vance’s recent interactions with Erika Kirk added to the VP's marriage speculation.

Erika, 37, previously praised Usha for her support during Charlie's memorial service, sharing a heartfelt exchange they had: “Usha, I don’t think you realized it then, but those words were exactly what I needed to hear.”

Adding to the controversy, J.D. faced backlash in October for comments indicating that he hoped Usha, who was raised in a Hindu family, would eventually convert to his Catholic faith.

"For us, it works out now most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church, as I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends, do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church. Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me,” the vice president said.

