Jeff Bezos' Fiancé Lauren Sánchez Wears Lacy Bra and White Suit After Donning Catwoman Costume: Photos

lauren sanchez racy bra
Source: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram

Jeff Bezos' fiance, Lauren Sanchez, wore a white lacy bra and a white suit for a recent outing — see photos!

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Jeff Bezos' fiancé, Lauren Sánchez, looks better than ever!

The TV star, 54, sported a white suit and racy bra while attending The New York Times DealBook event on Wednesday, December 4, in New York City.

"Winter white 🤍," Sánchez captioned the sultry photo of herself via Instagram on Thursday, December 5.

lauren sanchez racy bra
Source: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram

The star looked gorgeous in a white suit.

The star immediately received a slew of comments on her look, with one person writing, "Can you get anymore gorgeous?! Omg 🔥," while another said, "You look so beautiful ❤️love the white suit on you ❤️❤️❤️."

A third person added: "Most gorg ❤️❤️❤️."

The brunette beauty seems to feeling herself as of late, as she posted a hot photo of herself wearing a Catwoman costume on Sunday, December 1.

“Fall photo dump Grateful for all the memories this season brought🤍🍁,” she captioned the snapshots.

lauren sanchez racy bra
Source: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram

The two got engaged in 2023.

In the last photo of the carousel, Sánchez stunned in a black leather push-up bra with lace details, black leather pants with a long tail and a cat mask.

She completed the look with a “B” pendant necklace — possibly hinting at her future last name.

lauren sanchez racy bra
Source: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram

The brunette babe recently dressed up as Catwoman.

Though Bezos, 60, wasn't fully in the picture, he reportedly dressed as Batman.

The news anchor previously touched upon her and Bezos' upcoming nuptials.

“I’m getting to it [wedding plans] right now,” she said while on the Today show, adding that she is “very excited” to be married to Bezos.

“I have to say, I do have a Pinterest — I’m just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board,” Sánchez said.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to for 25 years.

Bezos then popped the question in May 2023.

lauren sanchez racy bra
Source: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez previously gushed about spending time with Jeff Bezos.

Sánchez previously gushed about how she makes the most of her time with Bezos.

"My favorite part of the day is the morning," she previously told People.

"I love waking up. I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking," she continued. "The kids haven't woken up yet. And we don't get on our phones. That's one of the rules."

