Lauren Sánchez Walks the 2024 Met Gala Carpet Solo — Where's Jeff Bezos?

By:

May 6 2024, Published 8:16 p.m. ET

Lauren Sánchez made a splash at her first Met Gala!

The former television correspondent, 54, walked the red carpet at the Monday, May 6, event in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown for the kickoff of the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit. However, her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, seemed to be missing in action as she made her way up the stairs.

Lauren Sánchez wore Oscar de la Renta to the 2024 Met Gala.

Sánchez stopped to pose for the photographers by herself in the mirrored floral ballgown with a black corset. Luckily, the Amazon founder, 60, was there to greet her as she reached the top of the staircase.

The reporter has taken some heat recently after restaurateur Keith McNally called her "absolutely revolting” and that she and her future husband were an "ugly and (expletive) smug-looking couple.”

Restaurateur Keith McNally slammed Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.

"Is this what having 1000 billion dollars does to people?" the Balthazar owner continued to rant about the power couple.

Many of Sánchez and Bezos' A-list friends came to their defense.

More To Come...

