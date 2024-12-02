Lauren Sánchez Keeps Things Spicy With Fiancé Jeff Bezos as She Wears Tight Latex Catwoman Costume: Photos
Lauren Sánchez knows how to keep things “purr-fectly” spicy with fiancé Jeff Bezos.
The former news anchor flaunted her toned figure in a sultry Catwoman costume in one of the photos she posted via Instagram on Sunday, December 1.
“Fall photo dump Grateful for all the memories this season brought🤍🍁,” she captioned the snapshots.
In the last snap of the carousel, Sánchez stunned in a black leather push-up bra with lace details, black leather pants with a long tail and a cat mask.
She completed the look with a “B” pendant necklace — possibly hinting at her future last name.
The bold costume looked like part of a Halloween look, as Bezos, 60, reportedly dressed as Batman. However, Sánchez kept his identity off-camera in her post.
The photo set also included Sánchez planting a kiss on the Amazon founder’s cheek.
The couple went public with their relationship in 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to for 25 years.
Four years later, Bezos finally popped the question to Sánchez in May 2023.
Just days before her latest post, Sánchez shared an update on their wedding plans.
“I’m getting to it right now, very excited!” the Chairperson of Bezos Earth Fund said in a November 20 interview with Today, as she discussed how she and Bezos are juggling wedding plans with their hectic schedules, including launching a program to address homelessness in the U.S.
“Thinking about the dress. I have to say, I do have a Pinterest board just like every other bride,” Sánchez admitted.
The helicopter pilot reflected on her surprising new chapter with her husband-to-be.
“I never thought at 54 — I’m gonna be 55 — that I’d be an author, I’d be getting married. Life is just beginning,” she said. “When I was just 20, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh! Life is over at 50.’ Let me tell you, it is not, ladies. It’s not over. It’s just getting better and better.”
Sánchez has never been shy about expressing how she feels about her other half.
"He's really funny," she gushed over Bezos during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in 2023. "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy."
"If I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there," she continued.
Bezos, for his part, shows affection in a different way.
When Sánchez released The Fly Who Flew to Space in September, he gave it a humorous review on Amazon.
"This is the best children’s book my fiancée has ever written,” Bezos wrote, awarding it five stars and jokingly titling the review, “Six stars.”