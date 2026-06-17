Jeff Bezos and Wife Lauren Sánchez's Style Blasted in Paris Despite Having Access to 'the Best Stylists in the World'

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are in Europe marking their first wedding anniversary, but their Paris date night looks failed to impress fans. The Amazon founder, 62, and his wife, 56, were spotted arriving for dinner at celebrity hotspot Duc in the French capital on Tuesday, June 16, per photos obtained by a news outlet.

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Stepped Out for Paris Date Night

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in June 2025.

The former journalist looked chic in a cream-colored Louis Vuitton midi dress, which she styled with a statement red Dior handbag. She finished the look with neutral stiletto pumps and oversized black sunglasses. As for her husband of nearly a year, he opted for an open-collar white button-up shirt, which he wore under a crisp, blue tailored suit. He sported dark aviator shades as he guided Sánchez to their nearby vehicle.

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Fans Reacted to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Night Out

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos served as honorary co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala.

Photos of the A-list couple quickly went viral, with many users commenting on their fashion choices on social media. "I don’t like her style but I like her because of her style," one user said of the look. "The fact that she has faced so much criticism about her dressing and in fact does have access to the best stylists in the world and is STILL doing it her way says a lot about Lauren Sanchez." A separate user stitched together several outfits from Sánchez's current Paris trip in one video, writing, "Can Lauren Sanchez please get a personal stylist, or fire the current one? 👀. A fresh perspective could make a huge difference & right now it’s a major fashion fail."

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Lauren Sánchez's Last Public Appearance Dates Back to the Met Gala

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez hit the 2026 Met Gala red carpet solo, as her husband opted not to attend the event.

Bezos and Sánchez's overseas trip comes days before Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 kicks off, where at least 74 brands are set to unveil their latest collections from June 23 to June 28. The getaway comes nearly one year following their lavish Italian wedding in June 2025. Before stepping out in France, Sánchez made headlines during her last public appearance, when she and the tech CEO served as honorary co-chairs at the Met Gala in early May.

Lauren Sánchez Hit the Met Gala Red Carpet Alone

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez carried the posture of a businesswoman on the Met Gala red carpet, according to a body language expert.