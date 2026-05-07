Jeff Bezos Was the 2026 Met Gala’s Most Controversial Accessory

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The Met Gala is supposed to be about fashion, but this year, it was about Jeff Bezos. What began as another glittering night on the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was quickly overshadowed by protests and online backlash questioning who the event really represents.

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When the sponsor becomes the story

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos and wife served as the event's official sponsors.

“The sponsor became the story,” says Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “And once that happens, no amount of stunning fashion coverage can fully take it back.” Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, served as honorary chairs and official sponsors, a role that drew scrutiny as activists and critics questioned the billionaire’s influence and broader political associations. Projections calling to “Boycott the Bezos Met Gala” lit up New York buildings, while online discourse tied the event to larger frustrations about wealth, labor, and politics. “The fashion got covered. But the controversy got shared. Those are two very different things,” Philip adds.

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A-List Absences Fuel Speculation

Source: MEGA Celebrity absences fueled sponsorship speculation.

High-profile celebrities including Zendaya and Meryl Streep declined invitations, fueling rumors that the sponsorship played a role, though representatives offered neutral explanations. Activists, meanwhile, staged protests. The optics were hard to ignore: a lavish, invitation-only event with individual tickets costing tens of thousands of dollars unfolding against a backdrop of economic anxiety and political tension.

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The PR playbook behind the scenes

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep also declined the event invitation.

“Sponsorship optics now move faster than the red carpet,” says Aaron Evans, founder and CEO of crisis PR firm Story Group. “The moment a sponsor’s politics or a billionaire’s reputation enters the chat, the event stops being about fashion and becomes a referendum on who’s funding it.” Evans notes that handling this kind of backlash requires immediate, disciplined strategy. “Monitor sentiment in real time, decide in the first two hours whether to engage, redirect, or stay quiet, and never let your celebrities freelance on the carpet,” he says. “The brands that survive these moments aren’t the ones with the best outfits, they’re the ones with the quickest, most disciplined response.”

Celebrities Caught in the Middle

Source: MEGA Protests overshadowed the red carpet.