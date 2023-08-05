Jeff and Emilie Goldblum's Sweetest and Steamiest Moments: Photos

Jeff Goldblum, 70, and his wife Emilie, 40, first met by chance at Equinox West Hollywood gym in 2011 and quickly hit it off.

"I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation," the Jurassic Park actor recalled in a video interview with Wired.

The duo said "I Do" in 2014 and the following year, they welcomed son Charlie Ocean, 8, making Jeff a first-time dad at the age of 62 years old. Two years later, their son, River Joe, 6, was born.