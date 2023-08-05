OK Magazine
Jeff and Emilie Goldblum's Sweetest and Steamiest Moments: Photos

jeffgoldblum gallery pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 5 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Jeff Goldblum, 70, and his wife Emilie, 40, first met by chance at Equinox West Hollywood gym in 2011 and quickly hit it off.

"I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation," the Jurassic Park actor recalled in a video interview with Wired.

The duo said "I Do" in 2014 and the following year, they welcomed son Charlie Ocean, 8, making Jeff a first-time dad at the age of 62 years old. Two years later, their son, River Joe, 6, was born.

"[Jeff] always makes me feel loved — from the first day we met! At first I wondered if this feeling could be true because I hadn’t experienced such innocent, passionate, tender, honest love before so quickly," Emilie penned in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Some people like to play games and play hard to get but we were just honest and aware from day one and took our relationship day by day until I had to express my feelings of wanting a family with HIM and to share the rest of my life with his beautiful soul!"

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Jeff and Emilie's sweetest moments.

jeff goldblum mega
Source: mega

The lovebirds shared a tender kiss at an afterparty for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

jeff goldblum ig
Source: @jeffgoldblum/instagram

Jeff and Emilie were dressed to the nines for a romantic date night out on the town in this stylish snap.

jeffgoldblum wife ig
Source: @emiliegoldblum/instagram

The Olympian gushed that it felt "unbelievable how time flies" when she's with her husband in the caption for the photo of this adorable kiss.

jeffgolbum mega
Source: mega

The Independence Day star and the professional contortionist were all smiles at the Environmental Media Association Awards in 2021.

jeffgoldblum wife ig
Source: @emiliegoldblum/instagram
The pair proved how crazy they are for each other with a steamy kiss.

jeffgoldblum wife ig
Source: @emiliegoldblum/instagram

Jeff and Emilie showed they know how to have fun as they struck a silly pose together.

jeffgoldblum mega
Source: mega

Emilie grinned as the Asteroid City actor dipped her at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020.

jeffemilie ig
Source: @emiliegoldblum/instagram

Jeff saw his chance for a cameo and took it! The gymnast was in the middle of making a video showing off her moves to fans when the 70-year-old decided to join in by taking her ankle in hand and playfully leaning on her back to help her stretch.

jeffgoldblum wife ig
Source: @emiliegoldblum/instagram

The loved-up duo cuddled by the water as they rubbed their noses together.

jeffgoldblum wife ig
Source: @emiliegoldblum/instagram

Jeff gazed adoringly at his wife in front of their Southern California home.

