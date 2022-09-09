8 Of Hollywood's Memorable May-December Romances (And Where They Stand Today)
Love knows no bounds! Many people choose to date inside of their own age ranges for several reasons, from a desire to be in the same stage of life with similar goals to wanting to have comparable levels of maturity and life experiences. However, some gravitate to May-December romances.
These memorable Hollywood couples found love despite their sizable age gaps — but which ones are in it for the long haul, and which couples called it quits?
REESE WITHERSPOON, KELLY CLARKSON & MORE: SEE THE COUPLES WHOSE MARRIAGES HAVE BEEN PLAGUED BY HOLLYWOOD LIFE
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Hollywood's memorable age gap romances.
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin (Together)
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin first met in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. The lovebirds, who have a 26 year age gap, are still going strong. They share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2 and 1-year-old Lucia.
Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Marone (Not Together)
Leonardo Di Caprio and Camila Morrone first sparked rumors of romance in 2017. The actor, who famously primarily dates women under the age of 25, is 22 years older than the model. The duo split after four years of dating.
Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston (Together)
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston met in 2011 when the Jurassic Park star was around 58-years-old and the former Olympian was 28-years-old. They said "I Do" three years later in 2014. Despite their 30 year age difference, the two are constantly posting cute, loved-up photos of themselves on social media. They share two sons, Charlie Ocean, 7, and River Joe, 5.
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard (Not Together)
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first hit headlines for their doomed romance in 2012 after working together on the set of The Rum Diary. Their pressures that came with their 23-year age gap continued to be a subject of controversy both publicly and privately throughout their high profile divorce in 2015. It was also mentioned in their bombshell $50 million defamation trial in 2022.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles (Together)
Only having a 10-year age gap, they may not exactly be a May-December romance, but 38-year-old Olivia Wilde and 28-year-old Harry Styles are one of the most popular Hollywood couples on the scene at the moment. The duo confirmed their relationship in early 2021 after the former One Direction member was cast her upcoming 2020 flick, Don't Worry Darling.
Madonna & Ahlamalik Williams (Not Together)
Madonna sparked a romance with her former backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, in 2018. The Queen of Pop dated the 27-year-old for roughly three years before they called it quits. They had an age difference of 35 years.
Bruce Willis & Emma Heming (Together)
There are still pages left in Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's adorable love story. The sweet couple — who share Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 — got married in Turks and Caicos in 2009 when the Die Hard star was 54-years-old and the model was 30-years-old. Despite Willis' recent aphasia diagnosis, the couple appears to be stronger than ever as they continue to raise their two daughters.
Zach Braff & Florence Pugh (Not Together)
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff confirmed their relationship in December 2019 after repeatedly being photographed holding hands and traveling together throughout the year. Nearly 3 years later, the Marvel actress announced they'd taken a break in mid-August. The two had a 21-year age gap.