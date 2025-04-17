Jeffree Star Exposes His Butt While Laying Across a Bed in Heels: Photo
Jeffree Star is getting cheeky.
The makeup influencer, 39, exposed his butt in a tiny thong as he laid across a bed in light blue stilettos.
Star leaned on the mattress as he took a mirror selfie that bared his cheeks. He kept his blonde hair swept into a low bun to expose his back, which is covered in tattoos.
The beauty mogul has between 70 and 100 tattoos — many of which are portraits — across his body. The ink includes Elvis Presley and Audrey Hepburn on his chest, Mona Lisa on his ribs, a shark on his stomach and Catwoman on his bicep.
In fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson's docuseries, Star revealed the real reason he got so many tattoos was to cover up self-harm scars from high school.
"A lot of it it's faded," he said. "Some of it has been so deep it went to my muscle and bone."
However, he is not ashamed of his past. "It's a part of who I am," he expressed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 2020, Star was under fire for a photo that resurfaced of him harming himself in 2004.
"I'm nervous laughing because those were horrible f------ times for me and being very young and stupid, I took some very graphic photos of myself doing self-mutilation and cutting myself," he posted to his Instagram Story when the image came out. "Now at 34 they are being posted all over the Internet for people to judge, but the main concern here is the screenshot and past me."
He proceeded to apologize for using derogatory language in the website share as well, rendering it a "very dumb decision [he] made when [he] was very young."
The YouTuber most recently made headlines in November 2024 when he weighed in on the Sean "Diddy" Combs scandal, accusing the rapper of being the reason his ex Kim Porter died in 2018.
"I think when they saw him viciously assault Cassie [Ventura], it all made sense. Because all we do is know his music and 'he's great.' I think when you actually see someone as a monster, it's like, 'Holy f---.' Horrible. That video ruined my month when I saw it," the "Lollipop Luxury" singer said on the the "Cancelled" podcast with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield.
Star then went as far as to claim that Diddy killed Tupac [Shakur] and "offed" Porter.