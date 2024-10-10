Cassie Ventura's Songwriter Claims She Witnessed 'Explosive' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verbally Abusing Singer: 'He Was Really Mad'

Red also recalled a moment when Combs shouted at Ventura on her 29th birthday party while they were surrounded by his security.

"I walk out the room, and right behind the door, there’s his security around him. They have her in the corner, and he’s in her face, and he’s cussing her out," she said. "He was really mad. He was really close to her face, and she just had her head down. When I was standing over to the side, she just was kind of looking up at me."