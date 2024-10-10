Cassie Ventura's Songwriter Claims She Witnessed 'Explosive' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verbally Abusing Singer: 'He Was Really Mad'
Cassie Ventura's friend and collaborator Tiffany Red detailed more than one occasion when she'd seen Sean "Diddy" Combs scream at his ex-girlfriend.
According to the Wednesday, October 9, Secret Life of Diddy — A Special Edition of 20/20 episode, the songwriter allegedly learned about the music producer's "explosive" temper when Ventura answered the phone on speaker while they were in a vehicle together.
"I remember her being like, ‘You wanna see something crazy?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And she answered the phone," the 37-year-old artist explained. "As soon as he answered — ‘B----, where the f--- are you?’ He was so upset that she was out."
"I remember him screaming and saying, ‘Is someone in the car with you? I know someone is in the car with you,'" she added.
Red also recalled a moment when Combs shouted at Ventura on her 29th birthday party while they were surrounded by his security.
"I walk out the room, and right behind the door, there’s his security around him. They have her in the corner, and he’s in her face, and he’s cussing her out," she said. "He was really mad. He was really close to her face, and she just had her head down. When I was standing over to the side, she just was kind of looking up at me."
The songwriter said she believed that everyone was "afraid of him" and his "explosive" behavior before suggesting he was too powerful at the time to be stopped.
"What you gonna do? He’s got the keys to the cities. He’s friends with the politicians. He’s friends with this person," Red explained. "Who’s gonna challenge that? And when? And be believed? Yeah, right."
As OK! previously reported, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs last November accusing him of physical abuse and sexual assault. They settled the legal dispute the following day. However, since then, the producer has been arrested in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
Combs was taken into custody on September 16 and was later charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been denied bail twice due to allegedly being a danger to others and a flight risk. He has since appealed the decision to a higher court.