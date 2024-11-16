or
'There's a Lot We Don't Know': Jeffree Star Stuns Social Media After Claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Offed' Ex Kim Porter — Watch

Composite photo of Jeffree Star, Kim Porter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Jeffree Star made a shocking allegation about Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his ex Kim Porter.

By:

Nov. 16 2024, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Nov. 16 2024, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Jeffree Star made some stunning accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During the Wednesday, November 13, episode of the "Cancelled" podcast with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield, the makeup artist, 39, claimed the disgraced rapper, 55, allegedly was the reason his ex Kim Porter passed away in 2018.

When the blonde cohost brought up Combs' arrest after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, she asked Starr if he felt as if everything was as "dark" as it appeared to be.

"Yes and I'm glad people are finally seeing it," the "Lollipop Luxury" singer admitted. "I think when they saw him viciously assault Cassie [Ventura], it all made sense. Because all we do is know his music and 'He's great.' I think when you actually see someone as a monster, it's like, 'Holy f---.' Horrible. That video ruined my month when I saw it."

Jeffree Star claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'offed' his ex Kim Porter.

Starr then boldly alleged, "Listen, I fully believe that Diddy killed Tupac [Shakur]" before Mongeau, 26, brought up Porter, with whom the mogul shares 17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila and son, Christian Combs, 26. "They offed her absolutely....allegedly," Star added.

"People are still wondering if these things are real??" one person questioned in the comments section of a TikTok of the conversation.

"There's a lot we don't know," a second person added of the speculation about Combs.

Kim Porter passed away in 2018 of lowbar pneumonia.

"This is so interesting," a third wrote.

Following her November 2018 passing, the model's cause of death was listed as a lowbar pneumonia. As OK! previously reported, their daughters recently shared a heartbreaking tribute to their late mother.

“We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us, but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you, Mommy❤️❤️,” the pair penned in a joint Instagram tribute alongside a photo of Porter holding them when they were little.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn .

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn N.Y., after being denied bail numerous times. The Making the Band star's trial is set for May 2025.

Following his September arrest, his children spoke out in a statement. "The past month has devastated our family," they wrote on social media. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

