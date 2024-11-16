'There's a Lot We Don't Know': Jeffree Star Stuns Social Media After Claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Offed' Ex Kim Porter — Watch

When the blonde cohost brought up Combs' arrest after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, she asked Starr if he felt as if everything was as "dark" as it appeared to be.

"Yes and I'm glad people are finally seeing it," the "Lollipop Luxury" singer admitted. "I think when they saw him viciously assault Cassie [Ventura], it all made sense. Because all we do is know his music and 'He's great.' I think when you actually see someone as a monster, it's like, 'Holy f---.' Horrible. That video ruined my month when I saw it."