Politics Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Had a 'Competition' to See Who Could 'Sleep With' Princess Diana First, Biographer Claims Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein reportedly were both eager to sleep with Princess Diana. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 15 2025, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Saw Princess Diana as 'the Ultimate Trophy Wife'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly sent Princess Diana flowers after her divorce from King Charles.

This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of pursuing the princess either. In 2015, former British TV anchor Selina Scott wrote in a column for the U.K. paper The Sunday Times that Trump saw Diana as "the ultimate trophy wife" and tried to win her over after she divorced Charles in 1996 by allegedly sending her a large arrangement of flower bouquets to Kensington Palace. Diana reportedly sent a polite thank-you letter for the flowers, however, Scott claimed the princess confided in her privately to admit that Trump "gives me the creeps."

Donald Trump Thinks He 'Could Have' Slept With Princess Diana

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was confident he 'could have' slept with Princess Diana if she didn't tragically die in 1997.

Trump himself has openly admitted to wanting to sleep with the beloved princess. During a 1997 interview with Howard Stern — which aired just months after Diana's devastating death — Trump confidently claimed he "could have" succeeded in hooking up with the royal highness if he had the chance.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he could have 'nailed' Princess Diana if given the chance.

"Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di? You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her?" The Howard Stern Show host asked the businessman-turned-politician. "I think I could have," Trump declared. The following year, Trump returned to Stern's radio show and doubled down on his claims, as he said Diana was "crazy, but these are minor details," before admitting he would have slept with the princess "without hesitation" if the opportunity had come before she died.

Donald Trump Met Wife Melania in 1998

Source: MEGA Melania and Donald Trump met in 1998 and married in 2005.