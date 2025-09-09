Jeffrey Epstein's 50th Birthday Book Contains Sketches of Young Girls Touching Him

Article continues below advertisement

The contents of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book have been revealed — and it’s chock-full of drawings of underage girls. Epstein’s birthday book was obtained by Congress and released to the public on September 8.

What’s in Jeffrey Epstein's Birthday Book?

Source: Wall Street Journal A sketch labeled '2003 a great country' showed young girls massaging Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the drawings in the book, which is labeled “1983,” shows a man giving balloons to a group of pig-tailed young girls. In a second picture, labeled “2003 what a great country,” Epstein is drawn laying on a lounge chair on his infamous island while multiple young girls in bikinis rub him all over. The book also contains a photo of a well-endowed zebra humping another zebra from the back.

An Alleged Letter From Donald Trump Revealed

Source: Wall Street Journal An alleged note from Donald Trump appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book.

As OK! reported, the book also shows an alleged entry from Donald Trump, which features a typewritten note with a sketch of a naked woman. The message includes a fictional conversation between the former friends, who had a falling out prior to Epstein's arrest. "Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the made up conversation begins. "Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it states. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is." "Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the convo continues. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it." "Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" It reads. "Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

Donald Trump's Signature Allegedly Was at the Bottom of the Sketch

Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly called Jeffrey Epstein a 'pal' in a note in his birthday book.

The letter concluded: "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret." Trump’s signature was scribbled at the bottom of the note, seemingly placed below the sketched woman’s waist to mimic pubic hair.

Donald Trump Said the Letter Is ‘Fake’

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said the letter in the birthday book is 'fake' and threatened to sue over it.