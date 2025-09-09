or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein's 50th Birthday Book Contains Sketches of Young Girls Touching Him

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book contained sketches of young girls touching him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The contents of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book have been revealed — and it’s chock-full of drawings of underage girls.

Epstein’s birthday book was obtained by Congress and released to the public on September 8.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s in Jeffrey Epstein's Birthday Book?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Jeffrey Epstein's Birthday Book Sketches
Source: Wall Street Journal

A sketch labeled '2003 a great country' showed young girls massaging Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the drawings in the book, which is labeled “1983,” shows a man giving balloons to a group of pig-tailed young girls. In a second picture, labeled “2003 what a great country,” Epstein is drawn laying on a lounge chair on his infamous island while multiple young girls in bikinis rub him all over. The book also contains a photo of a well-endowed zebra humping another zebra from the back.

Article continues below advertisement

An Alleged Letter From Donald Trump Revealed

Photo of an alleged note from Donald Trump in Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book
Source: Wall Street Journal

An alleged note from Donald Trump appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book.

As OK! reported, the book also shows an alleged entry from Donald Trump, which features a typewritten note with a sketch of a naked woman.

The message includes a fictional conversation between the former friends, who had a falling out prior to Epstein's arrest.

"Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the made up conversation begins.

"Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it states. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is."

"Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the convo continues. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it."

"Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" It reads. "Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Signature Allegedly Was at the Bottom of the Sketch

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly called Jeffrey Epstein a 'pal' in a note in his birthday book.

The letter concluded: "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump’s signature was scribbled at the bottom of the note, seemingly placed below the sketched woman’s waist to mimic pubic hair.

Donald Trump Said the Letter Is ‘Fake’

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the letter in the birthday book is 'fake' and threatened to sue over it.

The Wall Street Journal shared details of the letter in July, but Trump claimed it was "fake" and threatened to sue the publication. They were the ones to initially release the sketch on September 8, which matched what they described in July.

"This is not me,” Trump said two days before The Wall Street Journal released their article. “This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words. I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."

Trump also lashed out over the ordeal via Truth Social, claiming Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch promised "he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.