Jeffrey Epstein's 50th Birthday Book Contains Sketches of Young Girls Touching Him
The contents of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book have been revealed — and it’s chock-full of drawings of underage girls.
Epstein’s birthday book was obtained by Congress and released to the public on September 8.
What’s in Jeffrey Epstein's Birthday Book?
One of the drawings in the book, which is labeled “1983,” shows a man giving balloons to a group of pig-tailed young girls. In a second picture, labeled “2003 what a great country,” Epstein is drawn laying on a lounge chair on his infamous island while multiple young girls in bikinis rub him all over. The book also contains a photo of a well-endowed zebra humping another zebra from the back.
An Alleged Letter From Donald Trump Revealed
As OK! reported, the book also shows an alleged entry from Donald Trump, which features a typewritten note with a sketch of a naked woman.
The message includes a fictional conversation between the former friends, who had a falling out prior to Epstein's arrest.
"Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the made up conversation begins.
"Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it states. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is."
"Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the convo continues. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it."
"Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" It reads. "Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."
Donald Trump's Signature Allegedly Was at the Bottom of the Sketch
The letter concluded: "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Trump’s signature was scribbled at the bottom of the note, seemingly placed below the sketched woman’s waist to mimic pubic hair.
Donald Trump Said the Letter Is ‘Fake’
The Wall Street Journal shared details of the letter in July, but Trump claimed it was "fake" and threatened to sue the publication. They were the ones to initially release the sketch on September 8, which matched what they described in July.
"This is not me,” Trump said two days before The Wall Street Journal released their article. “This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words. I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."
Trump also lashed out over the ordeal via Truth Social, claiming Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch promised "he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so."