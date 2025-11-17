Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Clears Up 'Bubba' Mystery After Disgraced Financier's Email About Donald Trump Goes Viral

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, is finally setting the record straight on a viral email that had the internet buzzing. The 2018 email, sent to his brother Jeffrey, mentioned Donald Trump and someone referred to as “Bubba,” sparking wild speculation online.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Mark had written: “Ask him if [Vladimir] Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?” Many immediately assumed “Bubba” was former President Bill Clinton, a nickname he’s long been known by.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The viral email was part of a massive congressional document release.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Mark quickly clarified that this was not the case. “They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” Mark told The Daily Beast. “For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton.”

Article continues below advertisement

Mark, a 71-year-old artist-turned-property developer, added, “Any attempt to conflate that reference with President Clinton, or to read sweeping implications into them, misrepresents both the purpose and the tone of the original correspondence.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mark Epstein said the 'Bubba' reference was never about Bill Clinton.

Article continues below advertisement

He declined to reveal who “Bubba” actually is, but his spokesperson, Ali Clark, told The Advocate that Bubba is “a private individual who is not a public figure.” The email was part of a massive release of documents obtained from Jeffrey’s estate by Congress, totaling roughly 26,000 pages. In the back-and-forth, the convicted s-- offender responded to Mark with the Yiddish word “tsuris,” meaning trouble. Mark even joked, replying, “You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The emails have reignited conversations about Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

The newly released messages have reignited conversations about Jeffrey and Donald's long and complicated past. In one email, Jeffrey even warned former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler not to underestimate the president's influence, writing, “You might want to tell your dem friends that treating trump like a mafia don ignores the fact that he has great dangerous power…” He added, “Gambino was never the commander in chief… Not so with this maniac.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump’s past friendship is under renewed scrutiny.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the documents went public, Trump's team hit back hard. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on the released messages, especially those referencing “the girls,” which many believed pointed to female staffers Jeffrey allegedly took from Mar-a-Lago. “The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” Karoline said.

Article continues below advertisement

She stated that the unnamed victim was the late Virginia Giuffre, who has insisted Donald never engaged in any wrongdoing and “couldn’t have been friendlier” in their limited interactions.