Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Clears Up 'Bubba' Mystery After Disgraced Financier's Email About Donald Trump Goes Viral
Nov. 17 2025, Updated 9:12 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, is finally setting the record straight on a viral email that had the internet buzzing.
The 2018 email, sent to his brother Jeffrey, mentioned Donald Trump and someone referred to as “Bubba,” sparking wild speculation online.
At the time, Mark had written: “Ask him if [Vladimir] Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”
Many immediately assumed “Bubba” was former President Bill Clinton, a nickname he’s long been known by.
However, Mark quickly clarified that this was not the case.
“They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” Mark told The Daily Beast. “For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton.”
Mark, a 71-year-old artist-turned-property developer, added, “Any attempt to conflate that reference with President Clinton, or to read sweeping implications into them, misrepresents both the purpose and the tone of the original correspondence.”
He declined to reveal who “Bubba” actually is, but his spokesperson, Ali Clark, told The Advocate that Bubba is “a private individual who is not a public figure.”
The email was part of a massive release of documents obtained from Jeffrey’s estate by Congress, totaling roughly 26,000 pages.
In the back-and-forth, the convicted s-- offender responded to Mark with the Yiddish word “tsuris,” meaning trouble. Mark even joked, replying, “You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard.”
- Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims He Knows Information About The Clintons and Donald Trump That Would've 'Canceled' 2016 Election
- Jeffrey Epstein's Shocking Leaked Emails About Donald Trump Are Part of a 'Fake Narrative' to 'Smear the President,' Claims White House
- Donald Trump Was 'Very Close' to Convicted Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the '90s, Mary Trump Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The newly released messages have reignited conversations about Jeffrey and Donald's long and complicated past.
In one email, Jeffrey even warned former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler not to underestimate the president's influence, writing, “You might want to tell your dem friends that treating trump like a mafia don ignores the fact that he has great dangerous power…”
He added, “Gambino was never the commander in chief… Not so with this maniac.”
Once the documents went public, Trump's team hit back hard. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on the released messages, especially those referencing “the girls,” which many believed pointed to female staffers Jeffrey allegedly took from Mar-a-Lago.
“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” Karoline said.
She stated that the unnamed victim was the late Virginia Giuffre, who has insisted Donald never engaged in any wrongdoing and “couldn’t have been friendlier” in their limited interactions.
Karoline continued, “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.”
She added that the stories are nothing more than “bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments,” insisting that Americans can see past what she called a political “hoax.”