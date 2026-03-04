Fox Host Challenges Donald Trump on Epstein Files Amid Claims of Exoneration
March 4 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The connection between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has long been a contentious topic.
Recently, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov confronted Trump about the Epstein Files, just after he claimed he was "totally exonerated" following their release.
United States Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously stated that the Epstein Files were released in full. However, Republican Senator Thomas Massie, who played a key role in drafting the law requiring their release, disagrees. He believes that not all files have been disclosed, raising questions about transparency.
During the recent interview on Fox News, Trump was asked about the implications of Epstein's connections, particularly concerning former ex-Prince Andrew.
Trump asserted his innocence, stating, “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated. It’s really interesting, because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak, but I’m the one who can talk about it, because I’ve been totally exonerated. I did nothing.”
Peter Doocy, another Fox News host, questioned Trump about whether American associates of Epstein might face legal consequences. Trump reiterated his stance, emphasizing his exoneration and expressing disappointment over the situation.
Tarlov responded swiftly on social media, taking to X to challenge Trump’s claim. She quoted his statement and added, “Then release all the files.” This comment sparked a conversation about the lack of transparency surrounding the Epstein Files.
Critics have noted that much of the information released by the Department of Justice has come under fire due to censorship and has drawn bipartisan criticism. Speculation arises regarding whether the Trump administration is attempting to regain control of the narrative, although no concrete evidence has surfaced to support these claims.
The fallout from Epstein’s scandal is not limited to the United States. Ex-Prince Andrew faced significant consequences, including losing his royal title and being ordered to leave Windsor. These events have reverberated across the Atlantic, influencing public opinion and political dynamics.
King Charles also weighed in on the situation, expressing deep concern over the allegations against Prince Andrew.
He stated, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” and emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation.
As the situation continues to evolve, it remains unclear what impact the released files will have on various public figures. Both Democrats and Republicans have been named in the documents, yet most have denied any wrongdoing. The public is left questioning the truth behind the Epstein Files and their implications for those involved.