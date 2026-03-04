or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Fox Host Challenges Donald Trump on Epstein Files Amid Claims of Exoneration

split photo of Jessica Tarlov & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced questions on Fox News about the Epstein files as critics push for transparency.

Profile Image

March 4 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The connection between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has long been a contentious topic.

Recently, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov confronted Trump about the Epstein Files, just after he claimed he was "totally exonerated" following their release.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump refused to take a question from a CNN reporter.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump refused to take a question from a CNN reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously stated that the Epstein Files were released in full. However, Republican Senator Thomas Massie, who played a key role in drafting the law requiring their release, disagrees. He believes that not all files have been disclosed, raising questions about transparency.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The exchange followed a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.
Source: MEGA

The exchange followed a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

Article continues below advertisement

During the recent interview on Fox News, Trump was asked about the implications of Epstein's connections, particularly concerning former ex-Prince Andrew.

Trump asserted his innocence, stating, “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated. It’s really interesting, because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak, but I’m the one who can talk about it, because I’ve been totally exonerated. I did nothing.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The exchange followed a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.
Source: MEGA

The exchange followed a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Doocy, another Fox News host, questioned Trump about whether American associates of Epstein might face legal consequences. Trump reiterated his stance, emphasizing his exoneration and expressing disappointment over the situation.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tarlov responded swiftly on social media, taking to X to challenge Trump’s claim. She quoted his statement and added, “Then release all the files.” This comment sparked a conversation about the lack of transparency surrounding the Epstein Files.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @JessicaTarlov/X
Article continues below advertisement

Critics have noted that much of the information released by the Department of Justice has come under fire due to censorship and has drawn bipartisan criticism. Speculation arises regarding whether the Trump administration is attempting to regain control of the narrative, although no concrete evidence has surfaced to support these claims.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The ruling may impact future trade policy.
Source: MEGA

The ruling may impact future trade policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The fallout from Epstein’s scandal is not limited to the United States. Ex-Prince Andrew faced significant consequences, including losing his royal title and being ordered to leave Windsor. These events have reverberated across the Atlantic, influencing public opinion and political dynamics.

King Charles also weighed in on the situation, expressing deep concern over the allegations against Prince Andrew.

He stated, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” and emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation.

As the situation continues to evolve, it remains unclear what impact the released files will have on various public figures. Both Democrats and Republicans have been named in the documents, yet most have denied any wrongdoing. The public is left questioning the truth behind the Epstein Files and their implications for those involved.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.