White House 'Cover Up' Exposed: DOJ 'Illegally' Withheld FBI Interview Accusing Donald Trump of 'Heinous' Crimes, House Oversight Committee Reveals

The Department of Justice has allegedly removed some of the Jeffrey Epstein files that referenced Donald Trump. The allegations against the president, 79, seen in the files apparently claim he sexually abused a minor, according to NPR.

The House Dems Released a Statement About the Missing Files

Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI… pic.twitter.com/QplRVZ8FNA — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) February 24, 2026 Source: @OversightDems/X Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a statement on February 24.

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a statement on February 24, saying: "For the last few weeks, Oversight Democrats have been investigating the FBI’s handling of allegations from 2019 of sexual assault on a minor made against President Donald Trump by a survivor." "Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor. Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover up," they went on. Rep. Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, released the following statement about the ordeal. “For the last few weeks, Oversight Democrats have been investigating the FBI’s handling of allegations from 2019 of sexual assault on a minor made against President Donald Trump by a survivor," he said. “Yesterday, I reviewed unredacted evidence logs at the Department of Justice. Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes. Oversight Democrats will open a parallel investigation into this. Under the Oversight Committee’s subpoena and the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these records must immediately be shared with Congress and the American public. Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover-up."

The DOJ Dropped Over 3 Million Docs Last Month

Source: MEGA The DOJ released over 3 million Epstein files last month.

About 50 pages of FBI interviews, as well transcripts from a conversation an anonymous woman had about the alleged sexual abuse done by Trump when she was a minor, were not made public. The DOJ released over 3 million files at the end of last month; however, according to NPR, certain documents were cataloged but not shared publicly. Justice Department spokeswoman Natalie Baldassarre told the outlet "that any documents not published are because they are privileged, duplicates or relate to an ongoing federal investigation."

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking.

Other files that were obliterated from public record involved a different woman who was a witness for the prosecution in the trial of Epstein's madame Ghislaine Maxwell. The convicted felon is serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking and is currently seeking a pardon from Trump. Several of those hidden files were quickly taken down, but they were put back onto the Epstein database last week.

Donald Trump 'Has Done More for Epstein's Victims Than Anyone' Else

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has reportedly been seen over 38,000 times in the files.