Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly 'Devised a Detailed Plan to Take Out' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Before Suicide

An insider told author Andrew Lownie that Jeffrey Epstein 'knew too much.'
Source: Mega

An insider told author Andrew Lownie that Jeffrey Epstein 'knew too much.'

Nov. 15 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Even pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reportedly wanted to be rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a.k.a. the former Prince Andrew.

According to a source, the financier was on a warpath before he committed suicide in prison back in 2019. He allegedly wanted to "take out" Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, a source told author Andrew Lownie.

Jeffrey Epstein Wanted to 'Eliminate' Andrew and Fergie

A source claimed Jeffrey Epstein wanted to 'take out' Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Jeffrey Epstein wanted to 'take out' Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The insider alleged to the writer for his Lownie Report Substack publication that Epstein "devised a detailed plan to take out Prince Andrew and Fergie."

"He was worried that they would fold and spill damaging information about him. He felt strongly that both Andrew and Fergie had breached his trust and were planning to leak key information about him in an attempt to save their own skins," they added.

"Jeffrey developed a concrete plan to eliminate both of them and had been in talks with a notorious U.K. sniper for hire. If Jeffrey hadn’t died, Andrew and Fergie would have been murdered. They knew too much about his s-- trafficking ring," the source shockingly claimed.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Epstein and the disgraced royal have been very much linked throughout the decades. Andrew was stripped of his rank and prince title by his brother King Charles III in October due to his ties to Epstein.

The insider also alleged to Lownie that Epstein became paranoid and believed that the royal family was out to get him. They suggested the dead convict was "tipped off by a person connected to Prince Andrew that Buckingham Palace was infuriated" by the ex-Duke of York's relationship to him.

Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Was Worried The Firm Would Murder Him

King Charles took away Andrew'a royal titles.
Source: MEGA

King Charles took away Andrew'a royal titles.

Epstein was worried The Firm would kill him because of his friendship with Andrew, even going so far as to believe the widely-known conspiracy theory that the royal family might have been behind Princess Diana's tragic 1997 death.

"He told people close to him weeks before he died that he would be the next to be murdered by the royals. He said during the many years he was close to Prince Andrew, he learned the Palace had a long history of carrying out extrajudicial killings," the insider alleged.

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly didn't trust Sarah Ferguson.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly didn't trust Sarah Ferguson.

However the source heeded that Epstein had more anxiety over Ferguson, 66, over Andrew.

“Jeffrey said Fergie used to tell him about other people’s secrets,” they recalled. “He said most likely she would not hesitate to tell his. He had lost complete trust in both Fergie and Andrew and wanted them out of the picture forever.”

